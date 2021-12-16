Zendaya 'proud' Of Tom Holland For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Calls Him 'My Spiderman'

After much anticipation and myriad speculations surrounding Spider-Man No Way Home, the Tom Holland starrer is finally out there for global audiences to watch. Holland will grace the screen as the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger for the third time along with Zendaya. The multiverse will see Tom Holland lock horns with some of the franchise's oldest villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and more.

Amid the buzz, Zendaya penned an appreciation post for her rumoured boyfriend and co-actor Holland, noting that she's 'so proud' of him. She uploaded two 'then and now' stills of Tom in his Spidey suit and further called him 'My Spider-Man'.

Zendaya shares an appreciation post for Tom Holland

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, December 16, Zendaya uploaded two stills of Holland, one where he's performing a stunt on the film's sets and the other of him gracing the one-piece costume in his childhood. For the caption, she wrote," My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing." Take a look.

Zendaya has never shied away from expressing adoration for Holland and in an earlier interview with InStyle, she referred to him as a 'perfectionist'. Zendaya further quipped that although there are several things she adores about him, his striking quality as an actor is that he 'loves being Spider-Man'.

The film's cast was also present at the Jimmy Kimmel Live show recently, where a girl asked Zendaya her choice of favourite actor to play the role of Spider-Man-- Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. “Listen, I’m not gonna get in trouble, I’m not gonna pick a favourite, but..." and proceeded to point at Holland in her response.

More about Jon Watts' Spider-Man No Way Home

The latest instalment follows from where Spider-Man: Far from Home concluded, with Holland's Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man. The film will now show the superhero, along with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange trying to make his identity a secret again, which in turn unleashes the multiverse. The film released in India on Thursday, December 16, 2021 while the movie will hit the theatres in the United States on Friday, December 17.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@ABLISSFULBEE)