As fans from all over the world are set to watch Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man No Way Home, some of them have already begun posting reviews on social media. The movie is receiving rave reviews from not only the fans but also from critics as soon as it premiered its first show in different parts of the world.

See how the movie buffs are reacting to the much-awaited superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man No Way Home Twitter Movie Review

As the highly-anticipated movie, Spider-Man No Way Home hits the theatres, the fans have begun dropping in their reactions after watching the film. Many fans took to Twitter and stated how the movie left them emotional and added how this last movie was worth the wait. Some of them also added how the movie was epic and added that they had no complaints, which is actually quite rare for modern films. Some of them also mentioned how the movie left them speechless and stated that they will be watching the movie again. Several fans were delighted at watching the film and tweeted that they loved every bit of the movie. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Spider-Man No Way Home.

#SpiderManNoWayHome certified epic. No complaints with that at all which I guess is rare for modern movies. — Mad Max (@Maxlimburg) December 16, 2021

Man what a damn movie😭I have no words #spiderman #SpiderManNoWayHome exceeded expectations, I’m watching it again without a doubt man #spiderman pic.twitter.com/1G3fWjpiCh — nikosg91 (@nikosg91) December 16, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome released in #Korea yesterday..



Beats the opening of #SpiderManFarFromHome - $5.30 Million..



Takes the Biggest Opening for any movie in Pandemic Era..



The movie opens in #world today.. Expected to set records everywhere.. — தீனா (@itsdeena94) December 16, 2021

I loved every second of it literally 100/10 #SpiderManNoWayHome — . (@aledrewHH) December 16, 2021

i certainly did not expect to be bawling my eyes out watching spiderman no way home last night 💔. #SpiderManNoWayHome — amryllvyshar 🦋 (@vyshahahahaha) December 16, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home release date

Spider-Man No Way Home's release date in India has been slated for 16 December 2021 while the movie will hit the theatres in the United States on 17 December. As the film was premiered on 13 December 2021, it received positive reviews from the celebrities and critics.

Spider-Man No Way Home cast

As the movie has been slated for a theatrical release all over the world as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been garnering tons of love and appreciation from the audience and critics. Directed by Jon Watts, the popular cast of the movie includes actors namely Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Marisa Tomei as May Parker and many others.

Spider-Man No Way Home plot

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the plot of the movie follows the story of Peter Parker/Spiderman who urges Dr Strange to make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again but his magic backfires resulting in breaking the multiverse open and allowing five supervillains into their universe.

