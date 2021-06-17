Zendaya Says "See You Soon" As She Celebrates Euphoria's 2nd Anniversary With A New Clip

Euphoria actor Zendaya recently celebrated the show's second anniversary, and shared it in an Instagram post. Euphoria is an English TV show loosely based on an Israeli show oF the same name that revolves around the lives of a group of teenagers who get navigate life as they meet uncover drugs, identities, sexuality and more. As Zendaya celebrated her show's second anniversary, she also added a "See you soon," teasing fans for the much-awaited Euphoria season 2.

Zendaya plays the protagonist, Rue Bennet, a recovering drug addict who also narrates the show. Zendaya's acting on Euphoria was highly appreciated and the actor won the Primetime Emmy Award and Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Critics greatly raved about the cinematography and writing of the show as well. Some critics though did think that the show contained too many nudity scenes. While season 1 released in 2019, there were two-hour-long "specials" that were out in 2020-21, not the entire Euphoria season 2.

More on the Euphoria cast

Written by Sam Levinson, the show features Zendaya as Rue Bennet a teenager returning from rehab, Maude Apatow as Lexi, Rue's childhood best friend, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Rue's drug dealer, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, a trans girl, Jacob Elordi as Nate, a boy with anger issues in Rue's school, Eric Dane as Nate's father, Nika King as Leslie Bennet, Rue's mother among others.

The Euphoria cast was so loved since its reception that it was announced that the show would be renewed for season two even before season one had reached its finale. The Euphoria season 2 release date was to have been much earlier this year but filming had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official Euphoria season 2 release date has still not been announced but the show has recently begun production which has amped up the excitement among fans.

More on Zendaya

Other than Euphoria, the actor was last seen in Netflix's Malcolm and Marie along with John David Washington which she also co-produced and received a lot of positive reviews. She will also be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Space Jam: A New legacy and Dune.

IMAGE: EUPHORIA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.