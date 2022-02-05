Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria' To Be Renewed For Season 3 On HBO; Details Inside

The Zendaya-starer teen drama Euphoria season 2 has been making rounds on the Internet ever since its release. The second season of the cult-favorite high school drama has managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens till the very end. It became a massive hit and attracted a lot of viewership.

With a successful running of seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria, the makers of the drama series have recently announced its comeback with season 3.

Zendaya-starer Euphoria to be renewed for the third season

HBO and Euphoria's makers took to their official Instagram handles and shared the delightful news. Confirming the news of the return of Euphoria season 3, the film handle wrote-" #EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3."

Here take a look at the post-

This news fueled fans' excitement and they flooded the comments section with comments like "omg literally can’t wait," another user wrote "Euphoria is truly a masterpiece it’s gonna go down in television history.‬"Other user wrote "YES! WE'RE SO EXCITED." While the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons.

What did we see in Euphoria season 2?

In Season 2, we witnessed Zendaya return as Rue, who is shattered since Jules left her for the city. As the school begins its session, Rue faces new challenges. The drama unfolds around her relationship with Jules. Tensions also rise between Nate, Maddy, and Cassie, whereas, Lexi takes on a creative venture.

More about Euphoria

The teen drama Euphoria is created, directed, and written by Sam Levinson. The central theme of the series revolves around a teenage girl Rue, played by Zendaya, and how she deals with love, heartbreak, and addiction. It is an adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

It stars Zendaya as the central protagonist, alongside an ensemble cast consisting of Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Austin Abrams, and many others. The second season premiered on January 9, 2022, and received a good response. The series has also won big awards at popular awards ceremonies. Moreover, Zendaya became the youngest person to win an Emmy Award for Best Actress for this show.

Image: Instagram/Euphoria