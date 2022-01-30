Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date & Time: What Time Does The New Episode Come Out?

The third episode of Euphoria, which was released last Sunday, had presented an interesting new dimension to the plot and the characters. The makers had taken viewers into the past of Cal, Derek and Marsha, when they were in high school. The episode had delved into the backstory of the trio, and what could have played a part in the persons that they became as an adult.

The fourth episode of the series is scheduled to release soon, and it'd be interesting to see what new angle or story the makers give with the new release. For those intending to watch the episode upon release, here's all you need to know on when the episode will come out, and how to watch it:

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 release date

Euphoria new episode airs on HBO every Sunday at 9 PM EST.

So, the latest episode will be released on Sunday, January 30. The latest episode will be aired on HBO at 9 PM as per EST or ET in the United States of America.

It will also be available to stream on the online platform HBO Max. As per reports, the episode is likely to be around one hour long.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 details

The title of the fourth episode of Euphoria Season 2 is You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can. The term had been made famous during the French Surrealism movement when this message used to be distributed in the form of leaflets.

The episode will feature Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, and Elliot, played by Dominic Fike, forming a stronger bond, and Cal, played by Eric Dane, revisiting some of his memories. The events surrounding the birthday of Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, too will be a part of the action, where eyes will be on Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.The twists and turns of the truth or dare game played by Rue, Jules, and Elliot, could also find a mention in the second episode. There also could be developments regarding the growing distance between Rue and Jules and between Cassy, played by Sydney Sweeney and Maddy.

