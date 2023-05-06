Zendaya, Tom Holland Steal Romantic Moments During NBA Playoffs

Zendaya and Tom Holland recently stepped out for a date night. They were snapped enjoying the NBA playoffs in Los Angeles. The couple twinned in black and white outfits. Some videos from the match are doing the rounds on social media and Tomdaya fans are loving their adorable moments together.

In the video, the couple stole some mushy moments during the match. While Tom wore a white sweatshirt teamed with black jeans and sneakers, Zendaya sported a white T-shirt with black pants and a matching long jacket with a baseball cap. In one of the videos, they could seen cheering for their favourite team.

In another video, they cuddled up. One video showed Zendaya hiding Tom's face so that the camera can't capture them together. While one video offered a glimpse of the Spiderman actor holding his lady love's hands, another video showed Tom playfully nudging Zendaya. Take a look at the videos here.

Zendaya, Tom Holland & Darnell Appling seen at the #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1Icxdb1DZV — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) May 5, 2023

About Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya started dating each other while shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. In September 2021, the couple made their relationship Instagram official when Tom addressed Zendaya as "My MJ." The couple is keeping their relationship private and refrain from speaking about each other. However, their romantic gestures towards each other never go unnoticed.