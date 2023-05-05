Zendaya, Tom Holland Engaged? Actress' Latest Gesture Sparks Buzz Among Fans

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most loved couples of Hollywood. The duo is often spotted out and about, holding hands on date nights. They were recently spotted at an Usher’s concert in Los Angeles.

Recently, a fan shared a photo with Tom and Zendaya on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the Spider Man actor can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt and black sweatpants. Zendaya, on the other hand, opted for an all-black ensemble. The eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Euphoria star had her left hand shoved in her pocket, leading to speculations of her wearing an engagement ring .

This is not the first time Zendaya has been spotted hiding her left hand in public. Earlier, in a different photo with another fan, the actress was seen tucking her hand away from the camera. The couple was in a restaurant on a date.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya started seeing each other while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first collaboration in the Marvel trilogy. In September 2021, they announced their relationship on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes image in which Holland referred to Zendaya as "My MJ" in a birthday post. Since then, with the exception of the occasional red carpet, they have largely kept their relationship private. The couple also visited India recently to attend the NMACC inauguration ceremony.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Zendaya is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and others. The filming of Euphoria Season 3 has begun and it will release sometime next year. Tom, on the other hand, has a number of films in his kitty including, the untitled Fred Astaire Biopic, Beneath a Scarlet Sky and The Crowded Room. He is also expected to return as Spider-Man in the upcoming Avengers 4.