Zendaya's new wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds; fans compare it with Kylie Jenner

Madame Tussauds London recently unveiled a new wax statue of Zendaya which seems to not go well with the fans who prompted its resemblance with other stars. The figure is modeled on a 2016 red carpet appearance of Zendaya made at the Humane Society of the United States “To the Rescue Gala”. For the gala event, the Euphoria star wore a fuchsia Stella McCartney suit.

Soon after the pictures of the new wax status started surfacing on social media, some users said they felt the wax figure was a good interpretation, while many others immediately made memes of the image. There were even some social media users who felt that the makers missed a mark. In 2015, Zendaya visited Madame Tussauds in San Francisco to see her two different wax figures, and she seemed to be impressed by the final result.

Z E N D A Y A ✨ pic.twitter.com/iJOO191CeP — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) February 8, 2022

The latest Zendaya wax figure will be on display and open to the public tomorrow. Check out the reactions of the fans to the new one. One of the users wrote, “You accidentally Kylie Jenner-ed.” Another user who confused her with Kylie Jenner wrote, “At first sight, I would agree that looks like Kylie Jenner on the front the Forbes magazine page in Pink suit instead…” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ What in the Kylie Jenner.” Another dissatisfied user counted the number of flaws he could spot between the real and the wax statue. “That wax figure does not look like Zendaya. The jawline, eyes, nose…completely wrong and she does not ever do the duck pout,” the Twitter user wrote.

You accidentally Kylie Jenner-ed — Robin (@bouncingelf) February 10, 2022

At first sight, I would agree that looks like Kylie Jenner on front the Forbes magazine page in Pink suit instead… — Sparky (@followsparkyb) February 11, 2022

what in the kylie jenner — poorvi | LOUIS DAY (@louisgaykiid) February 10, 2022

That wax figure does not look like Zendaya. The jaw line, eyes, nose…completely wrong amd she does not ever do the duck pout! pic.twitter.com/KbUsPW6jt6 — cdncoffeegirl (@ProMaskersUnite) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, according to the Mirror report, American actor Zendaya already owns a £3 million home in Los Angeles. However, the report suggests she is setting up roots with her actor beau, Tom Holland. The mansion reportedly is close to his parents and childhood home in Kingston, upon the Thames. A source told the Mirror that the couple is 'over the moon' about the property and is "getting their first home together." The source added that they are "very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Holland grew up.

IMAGE: Instagram/kyliejenner/madametussauds