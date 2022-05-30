Zendaya's Team Responds As Fans Speculate Over Her Lookalike Being Beaten In Viral Clip

Zendaya was recently in the news after a worrying video of her lookalike being beaten began doing the rounds on social media. Fans began to speculate if the person in the clip was the popular actor, and wished to get a clarification from her. However, her representative has now opened up about the issue to TMZ and clarified that the individual in the clip is not her.

Zendaya's team responds after viral video of actor's look-alike

Zendaya’s team has broken their silence surrounding the viral clip that has been doing the rounds for a few days now. They told the publication that the woman in the clip was not Zendaya and netizens breathed a sigh of relief, but were still concerned about the individual in the video.

Several netizens took to social media ahead of the clarification by the actor's team and pointed out that the individual in the clip appeared to have an ankle monitor on, indicating that it was not the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor in the frame. Some hoped whoever the person was in the video was doing better. Some also slammed netizens for focusing on who the person in the clip is, instead of worrying about them getting beaten, regardless of their identity. On the other hand, netizens also drew similarities between the person in the video and Zendaya's character Rue in her hit series Euphoria.

Zendaya films

Meanwhile, Zendaya is currently shooting for a romantic drama alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, titled Challengers. As per Variety, the film will see the actor take on the role of a tennis player-turned-coach Tashi, who makes her husband Art, played by Mike Faist, a Grand Slam champion. However, once he faces a few losses, she enters him into a Challenger program, which is the lowest pro tournament level. There, he must go head-to-head against his former friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend Patrick, played by Josh O’Connor. Zendaya was last seen in Euphoria, which streams on Disney+Hotstar and took the internet by storm with its two seasons. Fans now eagerly await an announcement about the next season of the teen drama.