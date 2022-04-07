'Euphoria' Season 2 Score To Feature Vocals By Labrinth, Zendaya, Dominic Fike & Others

Euphoria fans have been eagerly waiting for the release date of the season 2 score of the show to be announced and Labrinth took to social media to break the news online. He also unveiled the list of 22 tracks that will release on April 22, which will include vocals by the show's favourite stars including Zendaya, Angus Cloud and Dominic Fike. Euphoria season 2 recently released and took the internet by storm as it garnered millions of views.

Euphoria season 2 track release date

Popular musician Labrinth, known for his work in some of the told Euphoria tracks took to social media to share some exciting news with his fans and followers. He announced the Euphoria season 2 track release date, which is scheduled for April 22. Fans can start pre-ordering and pre-saving the track via digital music providers. He also included a t-shirt with Zendaya's character, Rue on it, which will be available to those who purchase the limited box set. The album will also include both, Labrinth and Zendaya's versions of I'm Tired, which is featured in the iconic emotional hallucination scene at the church.

Sharing the news online, Labrinth emphasised that this was much more than an album for him, but was an 'experience'. He also extended his gratitude to all his fans and followers for making his 'music come alive' in a way that he would have never imagined. He wrote-

"Euphoria Season 2 Score coming April 22nd. This one is so much more than a score album to me. It’s an experience. Can’t wait for you all to hear it and go on the trip. I heard your requests loud and clear and included my version and Z’s version of I’m Tired. I have Angus doing vocals on a song. You’re getting Skeletons and all the others you wanted. I want to thank all of you for making this music come alive much more than I could ever imagine. You make the work I put into creating even more worth the love and the grind. This is a big part of how I make music now all because of you. Link in bio to pre-order the limited box set or pre-save/pre-add at DSPs. Much love."

Have look at the Euphoria season 2 track songs here

Image: Instagram/@euphoria