'Zero Supplements': Chris Hemsworth's Trainer Reveals 'Thor' Actor's Fitness Regime

Chris Hemsworth's sculpted physique is a testament that the Thor star, like his on-screen character, knows how to defy age. Hemsworth is famous for his role of the God of Thunder in the Marvel film series, the upcoming edition of which is slated for release in the US on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. The actor is idolised by many for his bulked up figure, making them curious about his workout regime and diet. Now, his personal trainer and long time friend Luke Zocchi has debunked some myths surrounding fitness. Continue reading for more details

Chris Hemsworth's fitness mantra debunked by trainer

Luke Zocchi spoke to Insider in an interview coordinated by Hemsworth's wellness app, Centr, mentioning the importance of 'Eating good food and having a calorie surplus'. Zocchi, who recently trained the actor for his role in Thor: Love and Thunder, stressed the important combination of good nutrition and a rigorous workout routine to attain gains like the star.

Stressing on how certain supplements can be expensive and unreliable when used out of proportion, Luke mentioned rather than splurging money on them, one should resort to a consistent 'healthy diet and a focused exercise program'. He also busted myths around the use of products like protein shakes and creatine. Calling them unreliable, he said that they have a very minimal role to build muscle and burn fat, urging people to focus on 'basics of eating well and working out consistently'.

However, with the aforementioned points, Chris' trainer stressed how one should set goals to chart their progress rather than drawing parallels with a Hollywood star, mentioning that 'no approach would magically make you look like Thor'. Mentioning that even though his workout and eating habits are the same as Chris', they both have different body types, making them appear different.

More about Thor's upcoming projects

One of the highly-anticipated Marvel movies, Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022. The Taika Waititi directorial comes as the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri and more.

(IMAGE- AP)