Zoe Kravitz Reveals She Could Have Reacted 'differently' To Will Smith's Slap At Oscars

Hollywood star Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock's Oscars 2022 altercation became one of the major highlights of the 94th Academy Awards. It's been several months since the infamous slap incident happened, but the buzz around the same refrains from slowing down.

Among the plethora of reactions from several big names of the entertainment fraternity, Zoe Kravitz's post ruffled a lot of feathers. Earlier, the actor had reacted to the slapping incident on her Instagram, but the post garnered a lot of criticism from Smith's supporters. Following this, The Batman star deleted the post from her social media handle. Recently, Zoe broke her silence on the matter and revealed that she wishes she had 'handled that differently.'

Zoe Kravitz reveals regretting her reaction to Will Smith's oscar slap

In an interaction with WSJ. Magazine, Zoe Kravitz addressed her Instagram posts that were indirectly directed towards Will Smith's infamous slap incident. "It`s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything," Kravitz told the publication. "It's mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in," she added.

Further, Kravitz told the portal that as an artiste her opinion will not always be welcomed by people. "I was reminded that I'm an artist. Being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you're hot. It's about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen," she continued. Further, Kravitz revealed that she is currently in a position where she doesn't want to express herself through a caption or a tweet but solely through her work. Kravitz stated, "I think I'm in a place right now where I don't want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art."

Kravitz also stated that she had mixed feelings about her instgaram post and when she thinks of it now she feels she could have probably handled it differently. "I'm torn about what to say right now, because I'm supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it," Kravitz said. "I wish I had handled that differently. And that`s OK."

Zoe Kravitz reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock's feud at Oscars 2022

Earlier, Zoe Kravitz took to her Instagram and posted a couple of pictures of herself that she clicked during the Oscars 2022. In the caption, she gave an indirect reference to Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscar feud. She wrote, "Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now." Moreover, she added another post on her Instagram handle from the party after the awards show in which she was seen flaunting a backless white outfit with a caption that read, "and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now." However, later she deleted both the posts.

Image: AP