Zoe Kravitz Reacts To Will Smith-Chris Rock's Oscars Feud; 'We're Assaulting People Now'

As Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at Oscars 2022 created a massive buzz on the internet, many celebrity artists and fans have been extending their opinions about the same on social media. Even The Batman star Zoe Kravitz reacted to the slapping incident while expressing her shock at how people were now assaulting others on stage.

Zoe Kravitz is best known for her stellar performances in movies namely No Reservations, The Greatest, Assassination of a High School President, X-Men: First Class, After Earth, Good Kill, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and many more.

Zoe Kravitz reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock's feud at Oscars 2022

As Will Smith stormed the Academy Awards stage and slapped Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, many celebrities, including Zoe Kravitz reacted to the incident by taking to their respective social media handles. The Batman actor took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures of herself that she clicked during the Oscars 2022 and wrote a meaningful caption referring to Will Smith and Chris Rock's feud. It read, "Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now." She even posted a picture of herself in which she was seen sporting a strapless pink gown with an elegant necklace.

On the other hand, she added yet another post on her Instagram handle from the party after the awards show in which she was seen flaunting a backless white outfit with a caption that read, "and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now." (sic) Have a look-

On March 28, Will Smith issued a public apology by writing a note on his Instagram handle. Smith wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

Image: AP