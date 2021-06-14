Zoë Kravitz Says She Was "attacked" With A Kiss By A Singer Who Made It Look Consensual!

Zoë Kravitz of the Big Little Lies fame recently revealed in an interview that English singer-Songwriter Lilly Allen attacked her in 2014. The incident is something that Lilly Allen has written about in her autobiography, My Thoughts Exactly, where she mentioned this particular incident of kissing her, projecting it in a consensual manner, but Zoë Kravitz claimed that the reality was the opposite.

What really went down between Zoë Kravitz and Lily Allen?

Zoë Kravitz and Lily Allen met in 2014 in New York and spent a night out after which, according to Allen, they shared an intimate kiss. But when Zoë Kravitz was asked by a caller if she was informed that the incident will be mentioned in a book, Zoë said, "Who is Lilly Allen?" with a sassy smile.

The Big Little Lies actor was attending a talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen which she attended with her Fantastic Beasts co-star Eddie Redmayne when she was asked this question. Zoë Kravitz and Lily Allen have two versions of the story and Zoë's is that the incident was made to look like she "wanted it" but it was not and in fact, she was "attacked with a kiss." by Lilly. When host Andy Cohen asked her if she read the book, she said, "I don't think anybody read the book."

While the interview took place in 2018 and Zoë Kravitz's rebuttal also came in the same year, the incident has again gotten viral as Tiktokers who did not know about this have been shocked.

Zoë Kravitz's relationships

Out of all of Zoë Kravitz's relationships, this is her first to be linked to a woman. The actor has been in a handful of romantic and high-profile relationships in the past. She allegedly had a fling with Ezra Miller and later was in a serious relationship with Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgely for two years between 2011 and 2013. In 2016, she met actor Karl Glusman in a bar and they fell in love. They were together for three years before they decided to tie the knot but were unable to remain happily married and filed for divorce earlier this year. Kravitz has now newly turned single and was even allegedly spotted with Chef Emilio Vitolo, Katie Holmes' ex.

IMAGE: ZOE KRAVITZ, LILLY ALLEN INSTAGRAM

