Zoe Saldana Has A Hilarious Reaction To Delayed Release Of James Cameron's Avatar Sequels

Why you’re reading this: Zoe Saldana, who has been part of two Avatar films, reacted to the delay of the upcoming sequels in the franchise. In a hilarious quip on Instagram, she talked about how much she would have aged by the time the three Avatar films will be released by 2031.

3 things you need to know

The release of the upcoming sequels of Avatar have been delayed by Disney.

The Avatar franchise is created by James Cameron, with several sequels line up.

Avatar's 5 films will have spanned across 22 years since 2009.

Zoe Saldana reacts to delayed release of Avatar sequels

Zoe Saldana, has playfully responded to the delay of the three upcoming sequels to Avatar. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories and shared her amused reaction to the postponement of the three sequels that are lined up. Saldana jokingly wrote, "Great! I'm gonna be 53 when the last avatar comes out," accompanied it with a shocked face emoji. She further mentioned when she shot for the first Avatar movie, saying, "I was 27 when I shot the very first @avatar movie," with an emoji.

Disney, the studio behind the hit sci-fi franchise, announced that Avatar 3 is slated for release on December 19, 2025, followed by Avatar 4 on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2031. Saldana plays Neytiri, a Na'vi warrior and mother, in James Cameron's Oscar-winning film. The first Avatar was released in 2009 and remains the world's highest-grossing movie of all time. The filming of the first installment began in 2007.

Update on the avatar franchise: Delayed release date and new narrative revealed

Following the announcement of the delays, producer Jon Landau tweeted that each film in the Avatar franchise is an ambitious endeavour that requires time to reach the quality level expected by filmmakers and audiences alike. He expressed the team's excitement to bring moviegoers back to the enchanting world of Pandora in December 2025.

James Cameron, the writer-director of the series, hinted that Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, will not narrate the subsequent tales. Instead, the role of narrator in Avatar 3 will be assumed by Lo'ak, Jake's teenage son, portrayed by Britain Dalton.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette, Saldana and Worthington discussed the changes that occurred between filming the original Avatar and its sequel, including becoming parents, both on-screen and off-screen. Saldana, a mother of three, talked about the special bond she shared with her co-star, describing it as a source of creative freedom and enjoyment.