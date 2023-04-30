Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Zoe Saldana Opens Up On Her Future As Gamora In MCU

Zoe Saldana, in a recent interview, confirmed that Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 will be her last outing as her much-loved character in the MCU, Gamora. The actress said she felt “artistically stuck” working in franchise films. It isn’t an end for the Guardians but an end for her and Gamora, the Avatar actress said.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter, Saldana said, "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora. I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises. I’m very grateful for the opportunities that they provided but it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles.”

The same interview, she also described how Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, and other actors helped director James Gunn through his lengthy separation from Marvel. He got sacked from the Guardians of the Galaxy series in 2018. In 2019, he was reinstated in the franchise.

Zoe Saldana enters MCU in 2014

Zoe Saldana, who made her acting debut in the 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, had a successful 2009. She starred as Uhura in Star Trek and then in Avatar. Five years later, with the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, she made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The actress also had a busy last year, appearing in the films Amsterdam and The Adam Project. Apart from Zoe Saldana, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 also features Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone. It will hit theatres in May.