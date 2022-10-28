'I Felt Like I Was Lost': Zoe Saldana Details Experience Filming Pirates Of The Caribbean

Zoe Saldana recently opened up about her filming experience on the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, which marked her first mega Hollywood outing. Zoe, who starred as pirate smuggler Anamaria opposite Johnny Depp in the 2003 flick The Curse of the Black Pearl, said she felt the project was a 'little too big' for her at such a young age and she came out with 'not a good experience' overall. Zoe also shared that years later the film's producer apologised to her for the on-set difficulties she faced, adding that the gesture 'moved her'.

Zoe says she felt like she was 'lost in the trenches of it a great deal'

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, she said, “It was my first exposure to a major Hollywood mega movie, where there were just so many actors and so many producers and so many crew members."

She continued, "We were shooting in different locations, and the environments were not that agreeable, sometimes, to our shoot days. I was very young, and it was just a little too big for me, and the pace of it was a little too fast.” Saldana said she felt like she was 'lost in the trenches of it a great deal' and didn't feel okay.

Zoe claimed that producer Jerry Bruckheimer apologised to her years later, taking accountability for the situation. "That really moved me – the fact that he remembered that I had mentioned that during press, I guess, or an engagement I had done years before and that he felt compelled to bring it up and to take accountability," the star explained.

On the work front, Zoe will be seen in the highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, slated to release later this year. She will also be seen in the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie which will hit theatres in 2023.

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @JACKSPARROWDAILY)