Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldana & More Stars Look Regal At Dior's Couture Week In Paris

From Zoe Saldana, Naomi Watts to supermodel Lily Aldridge, Dior's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show was filled with notable celebrities.

Naomi Watts
Image: Instagram/ @dior

Naomi Watts opted for a monotone look as she sported a black chiffon dress. She amped up her outfit with a stack of bracelets and earrings. 

Lily Aldridge
Image: Instagram/ @dior

Supermodel Lily Aldridge donned a classic black and white formal set from Dior Cruise 2023 collection.

Zoe Saldana
Image: Instagram/ @dior

Zoe Saldana kept things summery and light in the outfit from Dior Cruise 2023 collection. For the accessories, she chose a couple of bangles and a simple choker. 

Romee Strijd
Image: Instagram/ @dior

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd chose to layer her dress with a beige cape. She amped up her look with black boots and Dior's zip bowling bag. 

Miki Nakatani
Image: Instagram/ @dior

Japanese actor and singer Miki Nakatani looked extremely gorgeous in a flowy black gown with cape sleeves and carried a mini Lady Dior bag. 

Thomasin McKenzie
Image: Instagram/ @dior

Leave No Trace actor Thomasin McKenzie also graced the show in a Dior Cruise 2023 outfit, with her intricately detailed long skirt grabbing eyeballs. 

Nadia Tereszkiewicz
Image: Instagram/ @dior

French actor Nadia Tereszkiewicz exuded boss lady vibes in the striped pantsuit from Dior's Cruise 2021 collection. 

