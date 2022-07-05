Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldana & More Stars Look Regal At Dior's Couture Week In Paris

Quick links:
Naomi Watts opted for a monotone look as she sported a black chiffon dress. She amped up her outfit with a stack of bracelets and earrings.
Supermodel Lily Aldridge donned a classic black and white formal set from Dior Cruise 2023 collection.
Zoe Saldana kept things summery and light in the outfit from Dior Cruise 2023 collection. For the accessories, she chose a couple of bangles and a simple choker.
Former Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd chose to layer her dress with a beige cape. She amped up her look with black boots and Dior's zip bowling bag.
Japanese actor and singer Miki Nakatani looked extremely gorgeous in a flowy black gown with cape sleeves and carried a mini Lady Dior bag.
Leave No Trace actor Thomasin McKenzie also graced the show in a Dior Cruise 2023 outfit, with her intricately detailed long skirt grabbing eyeballs.