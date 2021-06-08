Zoe Saldana Shares Original Design Of Gamora From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy'

Guardians of the Galaxy cast has Zoe Saldana portraying the role of Gamora. She has appeared in two Guardians and two Avengers films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As the actor is getting ready to reprise her character in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, she revealed an early design idea by director James Gunn.

Zoe Saldana in Guardians of the Galaxy would have had lenses

Zoe Saldana has more than seven million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. She recently posted a throwback picture of herself as Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor detailed an original design idea for her character. She mentioned that Gamora almost had green eyes in the films as James Gunn had many camera tests with that look. Saldana stated that he eventually changed his mind about that, and she was "so grateful" that he did because she found those contact lenses to be uncomfortable.

The Avatar star asserted that she felt emotional for her co-stars Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan as they had to wear contacts for playing Drax and Nebula, respectively. She added that their characters looked "amazing" in them, along with them being "true" professionals. Zoe Saldana also noted that she is lately reminiscing a lot as they gear up to start shooting Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Check out her post below.

Zoe Saldana's post caught much attention on Instagram. Many users commented that the revelation shook them and they did the right decision by changing the idea, including James Gunn as he wrote that he is "glad" that they did it the other way. Some even shared their excitement to see Saldana again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Take a look at a few replies.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, continuing with his team. James Gunn will helm the movie. The production could begin later this year as the film is slated to arrive in theatres in 2023.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.