'Zombieland Double Tap' Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg And Others

Zombieland Double Tap, released in 2019, is an American zombie comedy flick. It is a sequel to the 2010 film Zombieland. Zombieland Double Tap is directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and David Callaham. The story of the film revolves around four zombie apocalypse survivors who help each other make it through crazy adventures.

The Zombieland Double Tap cast is similar to its first part but with a few new additions. Here's a detailed description of the cast of Zombieland Double Tap.

Also Read | Zombieland: Double Tap Will Star Jesse Eisenberg And Woody Harrelson

Zombieland Double Tap Cast

Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus

Zombieland Double Tap cast includes Jesse Eisenberg playing the role of Columbus who is one of the survivors amongst the last 4. He survives the apocalypse because of his strict set of rules. Columbus is a very fussy character. Jesse Eisenberg was seen in movies like The Social Network, Adventureland, Now You See Me, and The Double.

Source: Still from Zombieland Double Tap

Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee

Actor Woody Harrelson plays the role of Tallassee. He is one of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse that took place before. He is Columbus's trusted partner. He hates zombies and love killing and torturing them. He is the quasi father figure to all the other characters. Woody Harrelson is popularly known for his roles in movies like The Highwaymen, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, and Out of the Furnace.

Source: Still from Zombieland Double Tap

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Almost Did A Cameo In Zombieland: Double Tap

Emma Stone as Wichita

The cast of Zombieland Double Tap also includes Academy award-winning actor Emma Stone. Emma Stone plays the character of Wichita, a survivor of the Zombie apocalypse. Her character is reluctant on getting married to Columbus who proposes to her. Emma Stone's notable films are La La Land, Crazy Stupid Love, Easy A, and Friends with Benefits.

Source: Still from Zombieland Double Tap

Abigail Breslin as Little Rock

Zombieland Double Tap cast includes Abigail Breslin as Little Rock. Little Rock is Wichita's rebellious younger sister. She has become a young woman now and wants to do her own things. Abigail Breslin was previously seen in Little Miss Sunshine, Definitely maybe and My sister's keeper.

Source: Still from Zombieland Double Tap

Also Read | Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Review: Tarantino's Latest Is A Radiant Hollywood Fable

The film had a few new characters to support the lead characters. Thomas Middleditch plays Flagstaff whose personality is just like Columbus'. Luke Wilson plays Albuquerque, Flagstaff's character whose personality is like that of Tallahassee's. Zoey Dutch plays Madison, a dim-witted blonde. Rosario Dawson portrays the role of Nevada, the owner of the Elvis-themed motel.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Shares A List Of Good News That Inspired Her This Week; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.