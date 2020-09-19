Priyanka Chopra Shares A List Of Good News That Inspired Her This Week; See Post

This weekend as well, The Sky is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a streak of stories on Instagram that inspired her during the course of this week. The desi girl shared eight inspirational stories with millions of her followers on Instagram to send out some good vibes. Thus, here’s a look at what inspired the Priyanka Chopra this week.

A few things that inspired Priyanka Chopra this week

In the first IG post, Priyanka shared the story of Arushi Educational Institute for specially-abled youngsters in Bhopal. The Institute started a nursery on its campus that will be maintained by the students. The students are also taught how to grow herbs and veggies, which may help them earn their livelihood.

In the second IG post, Priyanka shared the story of Chef Millie Peartree who created “Full Heart Full Bellies” to provide prepared meals for children in grades K-12 in the Bronx as they are facing challenges from COVID-19. Her goal is to feed children and their families for an entire school year, providing 250,000 meals.

In the third IG post, Priyanka shared the story of a school teacher Noorjahan Khatun who celebrated her wedding eve in West Bengal by organising a blood donation camp and distributing books among local students. At least 32 people, including neighbours and relatives, donated blood at this camp.

In the fourth IG post, Priyanka shared the story of Debra Jo Chiapuzio has donated more than 7500 pet oxygen masks to firefighters and first responders across America with the hopes of saving more animals.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Expresses 'love' For Cricket As New IPL Anthem Makes Her Visibly Happy

In the fifth IG post, Priyanka shared the story of Surat, India-based builder Prakash Bhalani, has accommodated 42 families, who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19, at his constructed building. Charging them a nominal maintenance amount, he has helped many families who are unable to pay rent.

In the sixth IG post, Priyanka shared the story of an 18-year-old Justin Gavin from Connecticut saved a woman and her three children from a car engulfed in flames.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Wishes Her 'love' Nick Jonas With Special Video: 'Grateful You Were Born'

In the seventh IG post, Priyanka shared the story of a Brazilian surfer, Maya Gabeira broke her own world record for the largest wave surfed by a woman. She rode a 73.5-ft wave in Portugal, beating her previous record by 5.5 ft.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Evil Eye' Trailer Assures Netizens A Spine-chilling Horror Thriller

In the eighth and final post, Priyanka shared the story of a one-year-old mason was given hearing aids for the first time and his reaction to his mother’s voice is heart-warming.

Also read | Nick Jonas' Beautiful Captions For Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas Are Too Heartwarming

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.