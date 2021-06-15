Zooey Deschanel Says She Would Love To Find A Match For 'CDT' Co-host Michael Bolton

Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton are the co-hosts for Celebrity Dating Game. The show premiered on June 14, 2021, on ABC Network. Zooey and Michael are playing the role of matchmakers for each celebrity on the show. Celebrity Dating Game cast includes Iggy Azalea, Taye Diggs, Carmen Electra, Jowy Lawrence, Nolan Gould, Tyson Beckford, Carson Kressley and Hannah Brown. Two celebrities will take a pick from three contestants on the show, but the twist comes in where the contestants are unaware of the celebrities identity. The said show is a reboot of the classic reality show The Dating Game which aired from the '60s to the '90s.

Zooey Deschanel is ready to play matchmaker for co-host Michael Bolton

In an interview with E! Online's Daily Pop, Zooey Deschanel revealed that she would love to find a suitable match for Michael Bolton. The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer is not ready for it yet. He said that he does not have the time to think about it seriously whether he has "the stomach to be in the hot seat". Zooey revealed that she has told a lot of people to stay away from Michael. She clearly warned them off by saying, "You can't date him! (Michael)".

When asked if she would pick her boyfriend Jonathan Scott on the show, then Zooey immediately quirked up saying that yes she will pick him "100%" because he "checked all the boxes" and that they have "so much fun together". Zooey and Jonathan have been rumoured to be dating since 2019, shortly after her split from Jacob Pechenik. The two have been spotted at several events together since then and are going strong. Zooey and Jacob were married for four years and have two children together.

Michael Bolton, on the other hand, has been single for quite some time now. The 68-year-old pop ballad singer, who was once married in the Maureen McGuire, is the father of three daughters and the grandfather of six grandchildren. After breaking off his engagement with actor Nicollette Sheridan in 2008, The Second Time Around singer has no plans to look for love once again.

(Image: Zooey Deschanel's Instagram)

