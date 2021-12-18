'420 IPC' Twitter Review: First Reactions To Ranvir Shorey-starrer Courtroom Drama Are Out

There are several films that revolve around courtroom dramas. And as the nail-biting courtroom dramas mostly promise to take fans on a ride full of thrill and suspense, 420 IPC starring Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles might be one of them.

420 IPC was released on Zee5 on December 17. See how netizens are reacting to the film:

420 IPC Twitter review

One user commented that the film's script is mind-blowing, and the suspense build-up sequences are really amazing. The user also praised Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Rohan V Mehra and Gul Panang for their amazing work. Here take a look at his tweet:

#420IPC a well written story



Thankyou @pathakvinay @RanvirShorey @rohanvmehra @GulPanag - for your brilliant work 😇



Fantastic Investigation and mind blowing suspense 😇👍♥️ — Kunal Kasat (@kunal_kasat) December 17, 2021

While another user shared a picture of a glimpse from the film and praised the actors for their brilliant performances. Here, take a look:

One user also commented and said that the film is crisp and well-edited and the cast did a brilliant job. Here take a look at his tweet:

#420ipc #zee5 Wonderful watch, crisp and well edited! Good act by the cast & Vinay Pathak brilliant as usual. — Natarajan நடરાજन 🇮🇳 (@NTanjore) December 17, 2021

About the film 420 IPC

The movie 420 IPC has an amazing cast lineup including Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak and Gul Panang in lead roles helmed by Manish Gupta, streamed on zee 5 on the 17th of December. And the film revolves around the life of a middle-class chartered accountant Bansi and how his world turns upside down when a client accuses him of fraud. The plot then follows a series of events to prove whether he is guilty or not. The film comprises more of courtroom sequences. As per the Indian Penal code, section IPC is related to cheating and dishonesty regarding the delivery of any property and whoever does this fraud will be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and he or she shall also be liable to pay fine.

The film's general review

The film has received good reviews on Twitter but it received mixed reviews from the critics. Wherein, they talked about the sloppy and rushed writing of the script. But one thing is common in every review, everyone is seen praising Rohan Vinod Mehra as he came out as a big surprise for the audience and despite the fact that the film had senior and experienced actors like Ranveer Shorey and Vinay Pathak, Rohan took all the limelight and the audience wishes to see him more on screen.

