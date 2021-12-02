Last Updated:

'Akhanda' Twitter Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Back; Read Netizens' Take On It

'Akhanda' Twitter review: Nandamuri Balakrishna is back after close to two years at the box office; read netizens' take on the action film.

Nandamuri Balakrishna fans have been waiting for a film of the actor for a while now. The veteran last starred in a full-fledged film two years ago, when he had three releases in 2019. The wait is finally over for the fans as he finally appeared on the screens, with Akhanda, his first since the COVID-19.

The film finally hit the theatres on Thursday. There seemed to be excitement for the film as many caught the film in the early hours on Thursday, and some watched it in other parts of the world. The reviews started pouring on social media too, and the film is being termed as an out-and-out 'Balayya' venture, overwhelming one section, while another section was not too pleased.

Akhanda Twitter review 

'One of its kind', 'Mass Feast', 'Blockbuster', 'mass action with Balayya elements', 'high voltage mass entertainer' were some of the words used for Akhanda.

Balakrishna's act was hailed with terms like 'ferocious performance', 'one man show' and that no one could match him in terms of aggression and diction. One wrote that it was next only to his other hits like Samarasimha Reddy and Narasimha Naidu.

The intro scene, background music, the action sequences, dialogues, dances, drama and the work of other actors too were mentioned by netizens.

Right from crediting the film for bringing audiences back to theatres for celebrations and being a pathway for Tollywood industry to sharing how much they missed a 'mass' movie, there were different kinds of reactions to the film. 

Fans celebrated outside theatres by dancing and playing music. In the United Kingdom, one set of fans raised slogans for Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Many hailed the combination between the actor and director Boyapati Srinu and one called it their 'best outing.' and that it was their 'hat-trick blockbuster.'

 

Among the drawbacks mentioned by netizens included its length, predictable story, some 'lagging scenes', scenes involving the heroine and its were mentioned by the netizens. One called it a 'stupid Telugu movie' and expressed displeasure for showing a rape scene.

Another termed it a 'disastrous film' and that the acting by Balakrishna was 'worst'. One described the movie as just a word, calling it 'headache.'

Akhanda also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, among others.

