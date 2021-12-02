'Akhanda' Twitter Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Back; Read Netizens' Take On It

Nandamuri Balakrishna fans have been waiting for a film of the actor for a while now. The veteran last starred in a full-fledged film two years ago, when he had three releases in 2019. The wait is finally over for the fans as he finally appeared on the screens, with Akhanda, his first since the COVID-19.

The film finally hit the theatres on Thursday. There seemed to be excitement for the film as many caught the film in the early hours on Thursday, and some watched it in other parts of the world. The reviews started pouring on social media too, and the film is being termed as an out-and-out 'Balayya' venture, overwhelming one section, while another section was not too pleased.

Akhanda Twitter review

'One of its kind', 'Mass Feast', 'Blockbuster', 'mass action with Balayya elements', 'high voltage mass entertainer' were some of the words used for Akhanda.

#Akhanda A High Voltage Mass Entertainer!



Balayya as an aghora killed it. Action and BGM are top notch!



Herione scenes are boring and length could’ve been edited by 15 minutes.



Feast for Fans and Masses. Decent for the rest! Mass Jathara at BO 🔥👌



Rating: 3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 1, 2021

My Review : Blockbuster 💥



Boya - Balayya Hits again ✅@MusicThaman ⭐ - Huge + For The Movie BGM , Songs Were Engaging !

Balayya One Man Show With His Performance 👌🔥🔥



Block Buster #Akhanda 💥🥁 — ManofMassesNTR™ (@ManofMassesNTR) December 2, 2021

Balakrishna's act was hailed with terms like 'ferocious performance', 'one man show' and that no one could match him in terms of aggression and diction. One wrote that it was next only to his other hits like Samarasimha Reddy and Narasimha Naidu.

Movie is for mass lovers and balayya fans #Akhanda — R Guttikonda (@RG_Venky) December 2, 2021

#Akhanda - No one can match #NBK’s Roudhram, aggression and diction. He lived in the role of #Aghora completely



Complete Mass action loaded with “balayya elements”



Single screens will be on 🔥 and it’s not a film of reviews. One in a while we get to watch this mass films pic.twitter.com/6KgFDBEETD — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) December 2, 2021

Punch Dialogues ✅

Mass Moments ✅

Dances✅

Elevation scenes ✅

Drama ✅

BLOCKBUSTER #Akhanda🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 2, 2021

#akhanda : sure shot no dout ,,,,,,

Keep your exceptations high.

Some lagging scences

Fights and bgm major in the film

It's a different and intense story

Gooo andd watchh 🔥🔥🔥

Review : 3.75 https://t.co/XFYwlMt6v4 — A1 Úpdätés (@WILDUPDATER) December 1, 2021

The intro scene, background music, the action sequences, dialogues, dances, drama and the work of other actors too were mentioned by netizens.

#Akhanda Review :



Massive Scenes & Dialogues are Best in film !

performances 👌#Balayya was on fire 😎

loved the whole cast & crew performances..@MusicThaman Background score is 😮

No words to speak about the massive bgms 👌#NandamuriBalakrishna @dwarakacreation #Amctalks pic.twitter.com/InxpxdpxIE — Amc Talks (@amctalkofficial) December 2, 2021

OMG so far my experience is one of it's kind...Great intro scene...electrifying BGM by @MusicThaman. Anna and itz Balayya babu show all the way....entire theater is enjoying with jai balayya chants...missed this kind of experience for long time...#Akhanda = Mass Feast....🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GBjgzzco7C — siva komarneni (@KomarneniSiva) December 2, 2021

Right from crediting the film for bringing audiences back to theatres for celebrations and being a pathway for Tollywood industry to sharing how much they missed a 'mass' movie, there were different kinds of reactions to the film.

#Akhanda will be remembered for bringing back the theatre festival celebration back to life across the world post covid. Mass celebrations everywhere. Good pathway for all tollywood releases #AkhandaRoar #AkhandaMassJathara #BamAkhanda HATRICK BLOCKBUSTER for the combo. pic.twitter.com/zz1c2zOqbJ — Caped Crusader (@Tolly_Crusader) December 2, 2021

Fans celebrated outside theatres by dancing and playing music. In the United Kingdom, one set of fans raised slogans for Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Many hailed the combination between the actor and director Boyapati Srinu and one called it their 'best outing.' and that it was their 'hat-trick blockbuster.'

Best outing from balayya boya's combo



Character wise Akhanda stands next to samarasimha reddy and Narasimha Naidu in balayya's career

Interval fight thaman dappulaki theatre shake hats off @MusicThaman Anna



Last fight lo sivudi shot okati untadi mind lo nunchi povatle#Akhanda pic.twitter.com/0VPj1IDyr7 — Groot Reddy (@iamgrootiamgrot) December 2, 2021

Among the drawbacks mentioned by netizens included its length, predictable story, some 'lagging scenes', scenes involving the heroine and its were mentioned by the netizens. One called it a 'stupid Telugu movie' and expressed displeasure for showing a rape scene.

Another termed it a 'disastrous film' and that the acting by Balakrishna was 'worst'. One described the movie as just a word, calling it 'headache.'

#Akhanda is disasterous film with worst acting by #NandamuriBalakrishna



dont give paid reviews — ok (@YashAAVijay1) December 2, 2021

Showing a rape scene in the movie and adding a dialogue saying “I won’t leave anyone who touches a women” is the most cynical thing any director can think and write😠



I watched a stupid Telugu movie which released today.#akhandareview — Dinesh Gannerlla (@DGannerlla) December 2, 2021

Akhanda also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, among others.