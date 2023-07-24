Bawaal Movie Review: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Romantic Drama Fails To Impress

Bawaal had piqued curiosity for a variety of reasons. It comes from Nitesh Tiwari, the director of Dangal and Chhichhore. It also marks the first collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The World War II reference further added to the buzz surrounding the film. So, did Bawaal live up to expectations?



3 things you need to know

In Bawaal, Varun Dhawan plays a history teacher Ajju who is trying to save his job.

Janhvi Kapoor's character Nisha suffers from epilepsy.

Ajju and Nisha take us through the horrors of WWII as they try to end their marital discord.

Hot Take

Bawaal puts Ajju (Varun Dhawan) in the spotlight. He is self-absorbed and a compulsive liar. He plays to an 'image' he has crafted through the years. Nisha (Janhvi), his wife, is a modern day girl with ambitions. However, the stigma associated with her medical condition shatters her confidence. This is compounded by the fact that Ajju is unaccepting of her. Their problems only increase ten months after their marriage.

(Bawaal is Varun and Janhvi first film together. Image: Prime Video)

The story is relatable but the director makes Bawaal more than just a tale about a floundering marriage. He juxtaposes the pain and suffering of Ajju and Nisha with the plight of war victims. Interludes of WWII and visits to war sites aid this approach. However, what looks brave and experimental on paper fails to materialise onscreen.

Does Bawaal live up to the hype?

The fact that Ajju relives the horrors of World War II to find his own conscience works well in some scenes. It also fleshes out an arc of Varun's character.

When Ajju arrives at Normandy beach, he looks for a 'shack, beer and a massage'. Nisha, meanwhile, listens to audio files about Germany's invasion of France and mass killings that followed.

( Varun and Janhvi play a married couple in the film. Image: Prime Video)

Ajju soon starts seeing things differently. He goes into a reverie and turns into a different person, although momentarily.

These events, however, reduce Nisha to an accessory in Ajju's journey. The question that subsequently arises is why would a woman whose husband refuses to accept her medical condition, give her marriage a second chance. Nisha is voiceless and lacks an overall appeal and contemporary touch.

The public and the private: Exploring toxic masculinity

Ajju emerges as the poster boy of hypocrisy and male chauvinism. In public, he is almost like a hero. His scenes are shot at low angles with upbeat music playing in the background. However, behind closed doors, he is fallible and vulnerable. This is a commentary on toxic masculinity. The social construct forces 'men to be men' outside home. This creates a sense of falsehood to such an extent that reality needs to be reinforced through external factors, like World War II in Bawaal.

Ajju cries, makes food for his wife and admits he does not know English only when he is abroad. Back home, he unabashedly pretends to be someone he is not.

'Bawaal' over controversial scenes

It was not a good idea to compare WWII with the conflict associated with a failing relationship. This misfires on more than a couple of occasions. There is a blatant comparison between marital problems and what unfolded at concentration camps.

Another one comes towards the pre-climax. A scene with holocaust victims choking inside a gas chamber is compared to the lead characters facing their fears. That a human tragedy of epic proportions is used to romanticise relationships is questionable and belittling.

No technical prowess

The story progresses in a linear manner. Bawaal has a simple-enough plot about two everyday characters. While Nitesh has been able to capture the essence of city romance in an authentic manner, the plot and treatment are not up to the mark when Ajju and Nisha travel abroad. For most part, Bawaal desperately searches for its soul and message.

Dangal had a rawness and was grounded in heartland India. Chhichhore, on the other hand, had simplicity and authentic performances. Nitesh's Bawaal falls short on these counts and more. Varun is loud and Janhvi is too suppressed. The yin and yang don't balance out. The tonal jump in the war scenes is jarring. The songs lack melody and hamper the flow.

Stream it or skip it?

Bawaal's shortcomings don't make it skippable. It's, however, not a delightful watch either. Even though it has its heart in the right place, the politics is all over.

The Bottomline

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's routine acts and Nitesh Tiwari's problematic and somewhat aimless storytelling highlight why Bawaal skipped theatrical release. The movie is streaming on Prime Video.

Rating: 2/5