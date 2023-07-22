Varun Dhawan Calls Bawaal ‘conversation Starter’ Amid Mixed Response To Film's WWII Scenes

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were paired opposite each other for the first time in Bawaal. Upon its release on Friday, July 21, the film immediately aroused mixed reactions. While some viewers praised the film, others criticised it for its World War II references.

Bawaal was released digitally on July 21.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have shared the screen together for the first time in their career.

Bawaal comes from Chhichore director Nitesh Tiwari.

Varun Dhawan calls Bawaal 'conversation starter'

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared stills from Bawaal. He thanked the audience for giving Bawaal "a place in (their) hearts". He added that the film has had a tremendous impact on people as it is a conversation starter around the industry. The Student of the Year actor concluded that everyone runs after the illusion of image which Ajju is suffering from.

In the film, Varun's character Ajay Dixit or Ajju is shown to be a fake person who tells people lies about himself. This veil of illusion lifts and he struggles to keep his family together. However, the film has been discussed on social media over its depiction of World War II.

Why Bawaal was released directly on OTT?

In a conversation with Variety, Bawaal actor Varun Dhawan said that the makers intended to make the film available on a global level, and thus they decided to release it digitally.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame. During a press meet, the director said that Ajju's character is inspired by his father, who was a history teacher.