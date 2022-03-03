'Bheeshma Parvam' Twitter Review: Fans Pour In Love For Mammootty-Amal Neerad Film; Read

South Indian stalwart Mammootty's latest film Bheeshma Parvam has finally hit the theatres on Thursday. The Amal Neerad directorial has significance as Mammootty's first theatrical release of the year. Both fans of the megastar and Malayalam cinema audiences are equally excited for the latest outing of the actor as it will mark his second collaboration with the director Neerad. The expectations of the people had surged ever since the announcement as the duo is set to make their comeback together after a long hiatus since Big B, which claims a massive fandom and cult status.

From the posters to the recently released trailer, the makers promise a gritty, action-packed drama with equal importance to each and every character. With that being said, as the curtain of suspense has been unveiled today, it all rounds up to this major question on whether everything worked well in the film? Let's find out as the netizens share their first opinions.

Fans pour in their love for Bheeshma Parvam

The teaser released by the makers recently hinted at Mammootty's character in the film, who is all set to step into the shoes of a gangster named Michael. From the teaser, fans also get an idea about the film's plot that comprises various flashbacks, and mysteries waiting to be unravelled. Mammootty’s introductory shot has another character narrating details about him. Now, fans have been expressing their unbiased views on the film while sharing their love for Mammootty.

One of the users wrote that the film was ‘slow but intense. “Bheeshma_Parvam..... First Half...Decent attempt From Amal Neerad....!!...Slow but intense...Mammootty,” the user reviews. Another fan of the film wrote that the film will be on fire at the box office. A third user shared Mammootty’s still from the film and wrote, “This is a movie that's gonna be a Classic in Mollywood for sure !!” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “What a flick!! Marvellous creation by #AmalNeerad and team.”

This is a movie that's gonna be a Classic in Mollywood for sure !!



Amal,the man 💥🙏🏻 The movie isn't a complete mass entertainer but it is undoubtedly a theatre watch stuff 🔥💆🏻‍♂️



U can see @mammukka's stellar screen presence,dialogue delivery,fights and Aura of Charisma 🤍



1/3

What a flick!!

Marvellous creation by #AmalNeerad and team❤️

As always @mammukka 🔥🔥🔥 the centre of attractionKilling with the swag🥵

Sureshot box office slayer💯💯

DOP(robotic cam - fight scene)🤩🤩

BGM @sushintdt 🎉🎉 given a top notch theatrical experience#BheeshmaParvam

According to reports by FilmbiBeat, the film has made a total collection of over Rs.18 Crore from its overseas and satellite rights alone. While looking at the film’s massive advance booking status, it is definitely expected to emerge as the biggest opening in the megastar's career, and the highest opening of 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/Mammootty