Dulquer Salmaan Unveils New Poster Of Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam'; 'Gonna Be Monumental'

Bheeshma Parvam is one of the most anticipated Malayalam gangster drama films. It stars Mammootty in the lead role. The upcoming movie is produced and helmed by Amal Neerad. Its songs and posters created quite a massive buzz on social media. The upcoming actioner is slated to release in theatres on 3 March 2022.

As the release date of the highly talked about Mammootty starrer is inching closer, the superstar's son actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is visibly a big fan of his father, recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a new poster of Bheeshma Parvam.

Dulquer Salmaan shares poster of Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam

On Monday, actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of Bheeshma Parvam. In the poster, the megastar looked rugged and intense. Mammootty is seen standing in rain with an intense look on his face and a fiery look in his eyes.

Sharing the poster the Hey Sinamika actor captioned the post as "Waiting !!! @mammootty @amalneerad_official @anwarrasheedentertainment. #makewayfortheking #gonnabemonumental."

Take a look at his post:

Fans are all excited about the film and they flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

Bheeshma Parvam teaser

Recently, the makers dropped an action-packed teaser of Bheeshma Parvam. In the film, Mammootty is seen in full form, doing some deadly action sequences. The teaser also hinted at Mammootty's character in the film, who is all set to step into the shoes of a gangster named Michael.

From the teaser, fans also get an idea about the film's plot that comprises various flashbacks, and mysteries waiting to be unravelled. Mammootty’s introductory shot has another character narrating details about him. The character says, “I have seen a Michael you guys have never seen or known. If you had, then you wouldn't have dared to open your mouths.”

The teaser of the upcoming actioner has fueled the fans' excitement levels.

Take a look at the teaser below:

The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by Amal Neerad himself, under the banner Amal Neerad Productions and along with the megastar, the film also features Anasuya Bhardwaj, Tabu, Soubin Shahir, Nadia, Veena Nandakumar, Dileesh Pothan, Farhaan Faasil, Nadhiya Moidu, Sreenath Bhasi , Shine Tom Chacko among many others in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram@dqsalmaan