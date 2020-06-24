Bulbbul Netflix Review: Dimri Shines In The Horror-drama That Embodies ‘hell Hath No Fury’

Director: Anvita Dutt

Cast: Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Producer: Anushka Sharma, Karnessh Sharma

Where to watch Bulbbul: Netflix

This Bulbbul Netflix Review is without spoilers.

Bulbbul netflix review - The Plot:

A child bride marries into a household of the wealthy Thakurs – her husband being almost in his 30s. Promise of a fairytale premise and it seems like one Days are white, nights are red – almost like the Laal paar shada shari that married women wear in Bengal. Perhaps that may have been the subtle idea behind it. This Bulbbul review will allow you to indulge in a quick overview of what promises to be a throwback to haunted havelis and echoes of secrets down the grand corridors.

The mystique set within red nights intrigues as the stories of chudail that Satya would tell Bulbbul are coming to life as Satya returns after a couple of years of studying abroad. In all the years that have passed, the ‘badi bahu’ Bulbbul, who is married to Indranil and Paoli Dam’s Binodini married to the specially abled twin of Indranil - Mahendra have changed – so has their relationship. As Satya and Bulbbul grow together, so does their bond – enough for Binodini to sow seeds of hate and jealousy in Indranil’s mind.

Shortly after, Mahendra is killed in the absence of Indranil – while the whole world suspects that the chudail has done it. But once Satya returns, the murders resume. One may suspect that has the chudail followed Satya all this while? And what has led to a coy, playful Bulbbul to turn into a completely cold but cunningly smart woman.

Bulbul Netflix review - What works:

Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari reunite – after the achingly romantic and painfully tragic Laila Majnu – a refreshing change to watch them in the Bhabhi-Devar equation, with Dimri’s Bulbul changing the dynamics as Bulbbul enters the haveli. Anushka Sharma's Bulbbul tells the story in a dual timeline. Where Bulbbul is grown up, we see there is no man to man the home, Bulbbul and Paoli Dam’s Binodini make the home what it is. The flashbacks to Bulbbul and Satya’s childhood, Satya making the child bride comfortable in her new home are sweet. But these are the moments that makes one wonder – are Bulbbul’s motives a result of a paranormal influence or simply the natural, easy bond she has with Satya since they were kids.

Bulbbul is a testimony to producer Anushka Sharma's choice of script and the location. There’s a scene where Satya and Bulbbul tell each other goodbyes, all because of external forces deeming the existence of their bond to be illicit. And just as it is in each story – only those involved know the bereavement of separation which in this case can be seen on Bulbbul’s face. Of course, the magnitude how they display their emotion differs here – it’s more read between the lines than a rebellious declaration of love.

And perhaps that is how relationships must have been back then. A child bride and her devar grow up in the same house while the husband, who’s in his 30s has patiently waited for the girl to understand the concept of marriage and fall in love with her in the meanwhile. Thakur’s brother, Binodini’s husband is specially abled so Thakur and Binodini have found comfort in each other’s company. But that seems rather unfair later – what a man can do, a woman will be punished if she even tries.

This Bulbbul review will be incomplete without giving a nod to the stellar performance delivered by Tripti Dimri. Anushka Sharma’s third outing as a producer has indeed been a charm. While Avinash Tiwary showed promise, Rahul Bose’s character was as brilliant as it could get – he showed a Thakur’s pride and panache with ease. Rahul Bose’s role of Thakur is silent, strong and matured, and yet a romantic as he strives to understand Bulbbul despite the age gap.

Bulbul Netflix review - What doesn’t work:

The idea of a chudail, while well-executed does leave some loopholes. One would have to watch the film to understand it – the idea that the makers want to present is in place, but the execution may not be. The soothing, pretty aesthetics more than cover up for the fact that the inverted feet of a chudail is not the one main trait to look for. The premise for the chudail has been set right from the first scene, but by the end of it, leaves some aftertaste of doubt. For a horror, it has no jumpscares, but the eerie low hum in the middle of a red night full of excess fog disturbs the visuals a little.

Bulbul Netflix review - Last thoughts and verdict:

The story is impactful as it connects womanhood and its plights with folklore. Bulbbul cast does a great job - all of them, while Tripti Dimri and Paoli Dam's performances stand out. At the crux of it, the story remains about love – a woman’s love – and how starkly different it is from a man’s. The folklores of a chudail exist all over India. But what are these female paranormal beings afterall? Paoli Dam’s Binodini tries to silence Dimri’s Bulbbul after a particularly tragic event saying “Badi Haveliyon mein bade raaz hote hain”, leading to fury bubbling within Bulbbul – the fury that stems from a blossoming love being quashed, from years of silent tolerance and male oppression. And all know, that hell hath no fury, like a woman scorned.

Bulbbul netflix review in a nutshell - Rating: 3.5/5

This Bulbbul Netflix review is not a sponsored review

Watch Bulbbul trailer here:

