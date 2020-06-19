'Penguin' Review: Earnest Performances, Smart Screenplay Make Keerthy's Film A Good Watch

Director: Eashvir Karthic

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Lingaa, Advaith, and Madhampatty Rangaraj

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Touted to be an emotional thriller, Penguin, narrates the tale of Rhythm (Keerthy Suresh), who loses her child- Ajay (Advaith) during one of his school excursions. Though there are shreds of evidence that indicate Ajay's death, Rhythm finds it hard to believe that her only son is dead. Six years later, while the world around Rhythm has changed, she is still in the past meddling with her feelings.

Rhythm, who is pregnant with her second child, after a doctor's visit, goes to West lake to relive Ajay's memories. That is when she comes in face to face to her child's abductor, who has kidnapped more than six children after Ajay. An appalled Rhythm runs for help when she finds her lost son. However, happiness seems to have vanished from Ajay's life, who is stoic and bruised from bitter memories of the past. To bring back her son's happiness, Rhythm embarks on a journey to uncover the events of the past.

Keerthy Suresh as Rhythm is delightful and a spectacle to watch. She puts her heart and soul into the character, which is evident on screen. Keerthy Suresh is the heart of Penguin and her portrayal as a longing mother just invokes emotions that are deep and inexpressible. Keerthy Suresh's chemistry with Advaith is enduring and lovely to watch. Besides Keerthy Suresh, actors like Lingaa, Madhampatty Rangaraj also feature in small yet substantial roles. However, Penguin is Keerthy Suresh's show altogether, she gets the best scenes and dialogues from the film. The rest of the cast has little space for performance.

Tropes used in Penguin

Written and directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic, Penguin has a simple storyline filled with various tropes and sub-plots. However, the screenplay of Penguin could have been gripper just like its background score by Santosh Narayanan. Nonetheless, the story's heart is in the right place and it delivers what is promised. But the movie's climax is ought to draw a lot of flak from the movies.

Set in the picturesque hilly ranges of Kodaikanal, the film unfolds mostly during the dusk. The mesmerising locations like Kodai Lake, Pine forest, and Green Valley view add the eerie to the movie, making it a thrilling watch. Kodaikanal is an important part of Penguin's narrative. It adds character to the movie and sets the tone of the film. The camera work by Palani Karthik teleports the audiences to the hill stations with its breathtaking visuals. The background score by Santosh Narayanan is haunting and somber.

Penguin only has one song- Kolame, picturised on Keerthy Suresh and Advaith. The song explores the chemistry between the protagonists of the film. It is sung by Susha and penned by Vivekh, the Santosh Narayana musical stays in the head till the last. Penguin shot in Tamil is dubbed into Telugu and Malayalam and is a delight to watch, especially Keerthy Suresh's performance and Santosh Narayanan's background score. Eashvar Karthic as a debutant director has managed to mount a thriller that has its eureka moments and is emotional. The movie released on June 19, 2020, has a run time of 132 minutes.

