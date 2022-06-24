'Forensic' Twitter Review: Vikrant Massey-Radhika Apte Starrer Fails To Impress Netizens

Quick links:
IMAGE: Instagram/VikrantMassey
Psychological thriller Forensic, headlined by ace actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte, premiered today on Zee5. The intriguing film has Massey stepping into the shoes of a forensic officer Johnny while Radhika can be taking on the role of a police officer named Megha. The release was welcomed with a mixed bag of reviews with fans sharing their hot takes on the same.
The crime drama, which is set in the background of Mussoorie, shows a fierce police officer Megha Sharma, who is on a witch hunt for a criminal. On her quest to solve the case and catch the criminal, she meets Johnny Khanna, a forensic expert played by Massey. The duo then work together to solve the mystery which leads to several suspenseful twists and turns.
The latest release, which serves as the remake of a 2020 Malayalam film of the same name, is directed by Vishal Furia. There were some netizens who were disappointed with Vikrant's acting and plotline, while the others were quite thrilled to watch Radhika back on screen after a gap of almost a year.
One of the netizens who was amazed by the climax of the movie took to Twitter and wrote, "What a finish by Vikrant, ekdm babloo pandit style me fire kiye." Another user shared a still from the film and wrote, "watching Sir .........! Now Next 2Hr Will Be the Most Mysterious Hours." A third user chimed in and hailed Ananya Khanna's role in the film. "Proud of you @HarbandanaKaur...Your character in #Forensic superb, solid act," the user commented.
What a finish by Vikrant 😍 ekdm babloo pandit style me fire kiye. ❤️ Fantastic movie— Pranav Sharma (@mystery_spinr) June 24, 2022
. Very nice by radhika apte and Prachi desai. ❤️ @radhika_apte #Forensiconzee5
😎😎😎Watching Sir .........!— ABHINAY (@IRealAbhinay) June 24, 2022
Now Next 2Hr Will Be the Most Mysterious Hours 😃😃😃 Super Excited.......! #ForensicOnZee5 pic.twitter.com/Ux4ACnRY7B
Proud of you @HarbandanaKaur ❤️😘— Raj (@being_rajkumar) June 23, 2022
Your character in #Forensic superb, solid act, nothing better debut then this chiggu.. Love u ❤️
Movie mein kaafi cute lagi ho :) Waheguru ji bless u ❤️😇
Meanwhile, there were others who felt that the remake just 'butchered' the original film's content. "This Hindi remake has butchered the original Malayalam film in such a brutal manner that a film forensic team will be needed to salvage anything if possible," one user wrote, whereas another commented, "Another flop by Vikrant Massey."
This Hindi remake has butchered the original Malayalam film in such a brutal manner that a film forensic team will be needed to salvage anything, if possible. Mediocre-at-best acting by the cast has made it even worse. Just go and watch the original. #Forensiconzee5 #Forensic pic.twitter.com/fyb6Z9qkvn— 🌈🇺🇸 Ahsoka (S)Tan-O 🇳🇵🏳️🌈 (@whovianpbt) June 24, 2022
Another flop by Vikrant Massey 😂😂😂 #Forensic— hmmmmm (@gupshup__) June 24, 2022
Apart from Vikrant and Radhika, the film also stars Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy, and Vindu Dara Singh in key roles. The makers of the film chose Mussoorie with its imposing mountains, tall trees, and dark nooks for the gritty drama. The latest release is a gripping crime capper that is smartly edited to give a spectacular experience.
