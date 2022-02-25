Alia Bhatt starrer's highly talked about film Gangubai Kathiawadi has hit the theatres on 25 February 2022. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Its plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Ahead of its release, the film was successful in creating a massive buzz online with Alia's powerful acting and hard-hitting dialogues in the trailer garnering all the attention.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Review

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biological drama film that revolves around the life of Gangubai – a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The film began with a young girl Madhu who is abducted and is brought to a red light area for prostitution. The girl is tortured and is forced to take up the job of a prostitute. However, she refuses to do so. Then Gangubai, an influential woman of Kamathipura is called to convince the girl.

Seeing the girl and listening to her story Gangubai feels her story is similar to her life. After which she narrates her life story to her and it takes the audience to the flashback. Then starts the main journey of an innocent Barrister's daughter Ganga becoming Gangubai.

The story then follows the life of a young woman who was forced into the sex trade and how she became a prominent and celebrated figure in the Kamathipua red-light district of Mumbai. The film begins with a real-life incident that looks realistic and gives fans a sneak peek into a prostitute's life. Overall, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a soulful heart touching story of a woman who dared to turn her sorrows into swords.

What works:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction and the film's writing exceed the audience's expectations. Right from its first scene, the film catches pace and engages the audience. Each character in the film has done a wonderful job. Starting with Alia Bhatt who stole the entire show.

Alia gets into the skin of her character and plays the Gangubai’s role with full conviction. She manages to build a connection with viewers and helps them feel what she is going through, which gives the audience a holistic experience. Bhatt perfectly picks the Gujarati accent in the initial beginning of the film.

As her character evolves there is a change in her voice modulation which makes her role look even more powerful. From powerful dialogues to Gangubai’s sassy walk, Alia nailed every bit of her part which makes Gangubai’s character larger than life.

Not just Alia but newcomer Shantanu Maheshwari as Afsaan also did a brilliant job. His charm and innocence managed to win the hearts of the audience. Ajay Devgn in Karim Lala’s role was a perfect choice as his cameo appearance was like the cherry on the cake.

Even though his role was not that long, he lifts up the whole mood of the screenplay. His character in the film reminded the audience of his role in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. Vijay Raaz's role as Raziabai was short but impactful. His aura, dialogue delivery and screen presence is eunuch, both scary and powerful. Jim Sarbh as a journalist did a good job and managed to impress the audience.

Overall Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s casting was to the point as every actor played their part with utmost perfection. Moreover, the biopic was portrayed sensitively without any absurd or unnecessary scenes, every scene was interlinked to one another. The setup, props, costumes were taken care of with perfection.

The best part of the film was its ending speech and it was Alia's moment to shine as she takes on the centre stage and proves Gangubai to be a truly iconic figure. The film beautifully concludes with Gangubai becoming the star figure of Kamathipura and she is celebrated as a hero who continues to be a part of Kamathipura's people's life even today. It would have been better if Gangubai's real images would have been shown at the end, to make her immortal in the minds of the audience.

What doesn’t work:

There are a few scenes in Gangubai Kathiawadi that showcase violence against women that might not go well with the audiences and might make them feel irked. But from a broader perspective, those scenes were important for the script, to give a good build-up to the story. Also, there were a lot of scenes, where abusive language is glorified.

Apart from that, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films are known for their music among other things but this time apart from Dholida, all other songs failed to create the magic that usually has in other Bhansali films. Also from the trailer fans thought that Vijay Raaz would have a strong character but unfortunately, his screen time was very less and it was disappointing. Also in the film at many points, certain scenes make you feel that it is similar to Ram Leela.

Review: Final thoughts

The film gives a sneak peek into a prostitute's life but it establishes Gangubai as a powerful changemaker. From a scared Gangu to a fierce Gangu, Alia killed it as an actor. She fits perfectly into the role. The script was Excellent and the dialogues of every character were brilliantly penned.

Gangubai faces a lot of ups and downs in the film and from the very beginning the audience could connect to her character and it at any point didn’t seem like she’s from a different world. It has all the elements of sadness, happiness, humour to make it a blockbuster, what powerful storytelling by Bhansali. Few dialogues will make you teary-eyed and it directly hits your heart. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. Overall Gangubai Kathiawadi is a must-watch.

Reviewer Rating: 4/5

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt