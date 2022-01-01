'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Twitter Review: Starry Reunion Leave Fans 'sobbing'

The Harry Potter franchise is not just a book or film franchise for many, as they have numerous emotions associated with the story and the characters. This was evident with the reactions after the stars came together to mark the 20-year anniversary of the franchise.

Titled Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the anniversary special left the fans of the franchise completely overwhelmed. The visuals of their favourite characters talking about their experiences brought out a flood of emotions. However, some were unhappy over the absence of author JK Rowling, the brain behind the characters.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Twitter review

Many netizens took to Twitter to share that they could not control their tears after watching the reunion. 'Sobbing', 'blubbering', 'spending the first day of the year in tears' summed up the emotions that the audiences went through after the film.

They shared how they were in a 'mess' since they could not recover from the emotions.

Pls don't talk to me. I just watched the #HarryPotterReturnToHogwarts special and I'm a mess. A mess. No words can convey how much the world of Harry Potter means to me. It was so beautiful and I can't stop crying. pic.twitter.com/bywMMvSOKt — 𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓼𝔂 ♡ (𝓣𝓪𝔂𝓵𝓸𝓻'𝓼 𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷) (@Annabella_Prinx) January 1, 2022

just watched the harry potter reunion i am sobbing i will not recover from this i never thought i would see them together again this is a big day for annoying people <3 — aris (@chapterlviii) January 1, 2022

Actually sobbing watching this Harry Potter special. This will always and forever have such a special place in my heart — G ❤️‍🔥🐇 (@SANGSTERMINDS) January 1, 2022

I'm not crying 😢 you are crying! 😂



Totally worth staying up for! I loved the interviews, reactions, memoriam of people gone but not forgotten... they live in our hearts. ❤



"To Harry Potter, the boy who lived"#HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/YfVGuaR4er — Emey (@EmeyMT) January 1, 2022

Just spent the first day of the year in tears and feeling so old 😭😭😭 #ReturntoHogwarts — Kenneth Garon (@kennethgaron) January 1, 2022

Absolutely sobbed through the entire thing. Harry potter truly shaped so much of me and i can’t believe i just got to see them all reunite 😪😪😪 #ReturntoHogwarts — katie (@_katievargo) January 1, 2022

Just watched it and will now cry myself to sleep. It was totally worth it. — Coraline (@ceemarie33) January 1, 2022

harry potter reunion making me sob for 45 min straight is uncalled for — nonnie ❥ (@pygmypvff) January 1, 2022

I blubbered thru the entire Harry Potter Anniversary show on HBO. 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 ALWAYS — ImKhaleesII (@imkhaleesii) January 1, 2022

One of the comments was that the film had grown from 'child's movie to an adult' one and another stating that the movie had shaped them.

For many it was about revisiting their childhood, while feeling old since the characters existed even before some of them were born.

Watching @TomFelton talk about Harry Potter and how fans come up to him who weren’t even born when the movies came out 😂 .. just makes me think, I was four years old when the first movie came out in cinemas and I went with my mum to see it 😩 — Caragh ♡ (@CaraghXo) January 1, 2022

They wrote how much the films meant to them and that that they will love and adore Harry Potter always. 'Beautiful', 'surreal', 'totally worth it' was how they opened up on their feelings.

Thank you so much #ReturntoHogwarts for reviving so many of our childhood memories, this was a very beautifully done anniversary special. I don’t care how many years it’ll be, I’ll always adore Harry Potter, books and films 💖💖💖 — Shan /CCB (@TheMizzCCB) January 1, 2022

Harry Potter reunion was 👌🏾👌🏾 beautifully ended too 😢 — RL (@r_logess) January 1, 2022

Some also got emotional to see the stars and how much they missed Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Some even sought a sequel for the franchise.

However, some thought the special going ahead without JK Rowling was not right. One wrote that they could not force themselves to watch the show, since the author was the one who was responsible for the childhood memories, and not the actors.

I can’t really force myself to watch #ReturnToHogwarts without JK Rowling. She gave me a childhood and memories I will always cherish. Not some actors. — The Zee (@ZeinabGad) January 1, 2022

Another shared that JK Rowling only appears in the form of archived footage, and that mentioning it was 'filmed in 2019' was 'insulting' that not having any of it.

There are only 4 or 5 clips of JK in the Harry Potter film anniversary special, all clearly marked “filmed in 2019”, which is entertainingly more insulting than having none at all. 😆 — Jeff Waugh (@jdub) January 1, 2022

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts streams on HBO Max. In India, it streams on Amazon Prime.