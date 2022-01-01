Last Updated:

'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Twitter Review: Starry Reunion Leave Fans 'sobbing'

'Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts' Twitter review: Starry reunion left fans 'sobbing' and extremely emotional, though some were unhappy. Read on.

The Harry Potter franchise is not just a book or film franchise for many, as they have numerous emotions associated with the story and the characters. This was evident with the reactions after the stars came together to mark the 20-year anniversary of the franchise. 

Titled Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the anniversary special left the fans of the franchise completely overwhelmed. The visuals of their favourite characters talking about their experiences brought out a flood of emotions. However, some were unhappy over the absence of author JK Rowling, the brain behind the characters.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Twitter review

Many netizens took to Twitter to share that they could not control their tears after watching the reunion. 'Sobbing', 'blubbering', 'spending the first day of the year in tears' summed up the emotions that the audiences went through after the film. 

They shared how they were in a 'mess' since they could not recover from the emotions.

One of the comments was that the film had grown from 'child's movie to an adult' one and another stating that the movie had shaped them. 

For many it was about revisiting their childhood, while feeling old since the characters existed even before some of them were born.

They wrote how much the films meant to them and that that they will love and adore Harry Potter always.  'Beautiful', 'surreal', 'totally worth it' was how they opened up on their feelings. 

Some also got emotional to see the stars and how much they missed Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. 

Some even sought a sequel for the franchise.  

However, some thought the special going ahead without JK Rowling was not right. One wrote that they could not force themselves to watch the show, since the author was the one who was responsible for the childhood memories, and not the actors. 

Another shared that JK Rowling only appears in the form of archived footage, and that mentioning it was 'filmed in 2019' was 'insulting' that not having any of it.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts streams on HBO Max. In India, it streams on Amazon Prime. 

