Heropanti 2 Early Review: Critics Say Masses Will Love Tiger's 'paisa Vasool' Film

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are all set to share the screen space for the second time, in Heropanti 2. The movie is the official sequel to the 2014 film which marked Tiger Shroff's debut in Bollywood. The film is just a day away from hitting the theatres, and its makers are leaving no stones unturned in promoting it. Fans are also expressing their excitement to watch the movie in the theatres and many have already booked their seats. While the movie is set to release in less than 24 hours, here is its early review.

Tiger Shroff has seemingly worked extremely hard for the upcoming romance action-drama. The actor often opened up about how the film is special for him. He has seemingly impressed UAE-based critic Umair Sandhu, who has penned the film's first review.

Heropanti 2 first review

Taking to his Instagram stories, the critic penned that the upcoming movie is filled with "typical masala" and action. He also lauded Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the lead antagonist, and called the film the best Bollywood action film of 2022.

Sharing the film's poster, he wrote, "On the whole, Heropanti2 is a typical masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances from Tiger Shroff & Nawazuddin Siddiqui With focus on entertainment, the film is, without a doubt, the best action film to come out of Bollywood in 2022."

Further, the critic quipped that the forthcoming film will score good at the box office and wrote, "It has all the merits to hit the jackpot. At the box office, it will be lapped up by the masses on the account of its masala quotient."

"Tara Sutaria is totally Miscast. She is irritating sometimes. Overall Full on Paisa Vasool Film. Masses will go gaga over it on EID," Sandhu added and gave the film 3.5 stars.

More about Heropanti 2

Heropnanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to wow the audience by essaying the lead antagonist. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan, while Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and AA Films are jointly bankrolling it. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@khan_ahmedasas