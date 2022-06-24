Last Updated:

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Twitter Review: Fans Hail 'family Entertainer', Call It 'paisa Vasool'

After a series of promotional tours and activities, the much-awaited family entertainer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has finally been released in theatres today.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Ju Jugg Jeeyo twitter review

After a series of promotional tours and activities, the much-awaited family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo has finally released in theatres today. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars an ensemble star cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. With critics applauding the comedy entertainer, it seems that excited fans are too in awe of the movie.

Starting from the background score that would push you to laugh, to quirky dialogues by the star cast, the light-hearted latest release is sure to enthrall the moviegoers. The film’s music is catchy with songs like Nach punjaban already becoming a rage. The family drama that starts off well and ends even better, received love from fans all across.

Netizens hail Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Netizens who thronged the theatres on the first day to experience the cinematic magic of the film shared their happiness on the micro-blogging site. One of the Twitter users traveled to India and rushed to the theatre to watch the film. Sharing her experience, the user wrote, "Travelled to India & watched my first movie today #JuggJuggJeeyo .Made me laugh & cry in equal measure." Another user echoed similar sentiments and requested fans to give it a watch. "#JugJuggJeeyo is a family entertainer... Paisa vasool request all you to watch in theatres," he commented. A third user chimed in and wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo best comedy entertainer of 2022." Another netizen called the film 'a blockbuster' while praising Kiara Advani's role as Naina. 

The story of the film sounds like a simple plot, but director Raj Mehta and his writers rapidly throw one relationship issue after the other at you. The makers have highlighted every stereotypical Indian problem and given a hilarious twist to the same that is sure to resonate with every moviegoer. Apart from the stars mentioned above, the film also stars Prakata Koli and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles. The film also marks veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's comeback on the big screen after her last Besharam where she starred alongside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir. 

