'Maanaadu': 5 Reasons Why The Time-loop Drama Hits The Right Spots For STR Fans

Surpassing many hindrances involving delays and controversies, Silambarasan starrer Maanaadu finally hit the silver screens last month on November 25th. Ever since the release of its teaser back in February, fans were eagerly awaiting the movie with their fingers crossed. The teaser, which provided a glimpse into the 'race against time' which Maanaadu highlights, failed to provide any insights into what the story guarantee, other than the fact that the concept of 'time loop' is an element in it. With that being said, let's take a look at how Maanaadu is a 'don't miss' movie for thriller enthusiasts, especially ones who love the 'time travel' genre.

Sure, there's a Time Loop; but how?

A series of pre-release promos and the trailers confirmed one fact: the concept of time-loop is the foundation of Maanaadu. However, rather than lurking behind the shadows of popular movies in the genre including the likes of Predestination, Source Code, Edge of Tomorrow and more, Maanaadu attempts to stand tall by pointing out what all such movies failed to point out: Why and how does a time loop happen?

The Venkat Prabhu directorial takes an unconventional approach by reasoning the time loop mayhem through a mythological take. Most often, Sci-Fi films attempt to define time travel and time loop phenomenon aided by scientific jargon. However, considering that many of such theories are baseless and works of fiction, only very few pay heed to them. Maanaadu, on the other hand, tries to provide a more convincible explanation to how time can be bent for the convenience of one if required.

Face-off like never before

Movies featuring face-offs between a powerful and braveheart hero and an equally strong antagonist are a plethora in Indian cinema. However, when it comes to Maanaadu, it's the performance by the lead actors which makes the audience root for the characters right from the titles appear till the end credits roll. Silambarasan aka STR in his newfound makeover is put up to stiff competition by an energetic SJ Surya, who has delivered one of the finest performances in his acting career. If in the first half, it is the comeback of STR after a brief hiatus that puts the movie in motion, it is S.J Surya who shoulders the movie and takes the movie to the extreme levels in the latter half.

A screenplay that has no space for 'loopholes' in this time-loop thriller

Written and helmed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is the outcome that happens when a director does his homework. The screenplay of the movie is well-written and guarantees to keep the viewer rooted to their seats till the very end. Considering the movie is based on 'time loop,' there are chances for repetitive sequences. Though the movie features the same, they have been executed well thanks to a stellar screenplay as its backbone. Sans occasional lag in the first half of the movie, the movie can be given a green pass as an engaging watch.

Fiery background scores

Inducting Yuvan Shankar Raja to the crew might have been perhaps the decision that worked out best for the movie. The music, as well as the background score of the movie, is top-notch that it happens to be perfectly in sync with the happenings unfolding on the screen. One of the key factors that pitch Maanaadu's theatrical experience is the background scores, which is the soul of it. Though the movie also has a few soothing tracks to claim, they fail to resonate with the impact which the background scores did.

Genre

Time-travel, time-loop are a few of the concepts which have been subject to widespread discussions among film enthusiasts. Thanks to eminent directors like Christopher Nolan, movies featuring adventures in the backdrop of time claims a separate fanbase altogether. Maanaadu banks onto this fanbase and fulfil all prerequisites guaranteed by movies in the time-travel/time loop genres.

Those who have watched MCU's Doctor Strange, might find the narrative of Maanaadu resembling the 'Dormammu, I've come to bargain!' sequence, however, without disclosing further into it, we are leaving it for the fans to experience.

Altogether, Maanaadu is a film that makes a viewer get his money's worth. Ignoring minor delays in the first half, the movie is a well-executed flick and qualifies as a 'rewatchable' one.

Image: Venkat Prabhu- Instagram