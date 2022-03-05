Last Updated:

'Pieces Of Her' Twitter Review: Netflix's Latest Film Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

The thriller-drama 'Pieces of Her' got many reactions from Twitter users. Some called the show 'impactful,' while others gave mixed reactions.

The latest thriller-drama Pieces of Her, based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, recently got released on Netflix. The eight-episode series sees a young woman (Bella Heathcote) searching for the truth about her mother (Toni Collette) and their family history. The story revolves around a question, "Who is Laura Oliver?" 

'Pieces Of Her' cast and plot

Pieces Of Her stars Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, Jessica Barden, David Wenham, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio, Omari Hardwick and Gil Birmingham. The synopsis of the story reads, "When a shooter goes on a rampage at a restaurant, Laura displays exemplary courage to save her daughter. But this incident also changes her life in many ways. Incidents of the past soon come to haunt her." However, the series has been getting some mixed responses from the netizens.

Twitter users give mixed reactions to 'Pieces of Her'

A Twitter user tweeted, "Honestly, Toni Collette talking about how covering Andy’s eyes as just instinctual for something a mother was so good. That little moment was so impactful in the diner. #PiecesOfHer," another one stated that the three episodes into the Netflix's series are good and so far he is loving it, adding, "Toni Collette is holding it down as always but Bella Heathcoate and Omari Hardwick are too. Not that you can really go wrong with Karin Slaughter stories! Netflix, Mar. 4. Don’t miss it."

Another user wrote, "Have you taken time recently to worship & praise Toni Collette, living goddess on Earth? Watch #PiecesOfHer and like me, you’ll remain in complete unadulterated awe of her raw and provocatively powerful acting talents", adding, "This is queen Toni in prime supremacy owning the throne!"

Some even gave mixed reactions to the show as one stated, "Is Andy gonna be like this the whole show? Because… #PiecesOfHer", another one mentioned, "I have never been so annoyed with a character so much till now. This girl is being so stupid. Andy from #PiecesOfHer @netflix she literally keeps running into trouble. I can’t."

How to watch 'Pieces of Her'?

The 'Pieces of Her' was released on March 4, 2022, on Netflix. Some have watched it, while many, who have not watched the show, have also shown their excitement for the same as one tweeted, "Can't wait to see this new show next week because the world need to know who is Bella Heathcote and how talented she is. #PiecesOfHer."

