Last Updated:

'Jugaadistan' Season 1 Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Feel About Latest Campus Drama

'Jugaadistan' Season 1 Twitter Review: Here's what netizens feel about latest campus drama, which deals with college politics and an exam scam.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Jugaadistan, jugaadistan poster, ahsaas channa, sumita vyas, golap datt

Image: Instagram/@taarukraina


While the film releases like The Batman have been creating headlines this week, there are numerous series too have hit the Over-the-Top platforms. Among them was Jugaadistaan, a campus comedy-drama that hit the web on Friday.

With the presence of numerous stars, which included experienced actors and newcomers, buzz around the new series had been generating and there was interest shown by a section of audiences when the trailer released two weeks ago. Many seemed to have watched the series on the first day itself. Jugaadistaan seems to be impressing the audiences, if the initial responses are anything to go by.

Jugaadistan Twitter review

A netizen binged-watched the series and termed it as an 'amazing'. The person praised the performance of Parambrata Chatterjee, who plays a professor in the film. The person watched it only because of the Kahaani actor and liked one of his dialogues, and also expressed excitement for the second season. 

READ | 'Rudra' release date and time: Where and when to watch Ajay Devgn starrer series online?

Fans of Rukshar Dhillon seemed to be bowled over by her performance as one wrote that it was an 'interesting web series', and even 'completed it in a day.' The fan shared that he/she loved the work of the actress, and that they were waiting for the second part. 

One netizen penned notes for the perofrmances of Taaruk Raina,  Himika Bose, Rukshar, Danish Sood, Lukram Smil and Ahsaas Channa, praising their emotions, 'wow' factor, relatability, the portrayal of a real character, talent and transformation respectively. 

'Sahi (superb') was the comment from another netizen. 

A critic termed the movie as an 'immensely well directed show' and that the epoisodes were 'thoroughly engaging and engrossing'. Mentioning the 'solid script,' he highlighted the mixing of 'relevant issues' with 'effective social commentary'.

READ | 'The Umbrella Academy' 3: Netflix confirms 'Euphoria' actor Javon's involvement in series

Jugaadistan plot, cast and crew

The plot of Jugaadistann revolves around the incidents that take place in a university. While one on hand, there is a student leader, played by Sumit Vyas, who wants to get elected, there is a journalism student, played by Ahsaas Channa, who questions him, and also is on the lookout for a story. Lukram Smil is looking for a strategic approach to handle a racism issue. 

READ | Zelenskyy-headlined series 'Servant Of The People' rights sold to global networks

Amid this, there is an 'examination scam' being led by Gopal Datt's character that involves money and the characters played by Rukshar Dhillon and Taaruk Raina. 

Parambrata and Tanvi Azmi, also playing a teacher, are alerted while Arjun Mathur's character wants to get to the bottom of it.

The series has been directed by Akash Khurana. 

 

READ | Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona join hands for Netflix web series 'Soup'; Watch first glimpse
READ | Kal Penn joins 'The Santa Claus' series alongside Elizabeth Mitchell and Tim Allen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Jugaadistan, Jugaadistan season 1, Sumit Vyas
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND