'Jugaadistan' Season 1 Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Feel About Latest Campus Drama

While the film releases like The Batman have been creating headlines this week, there are numerous series too have hit the Over-the-Top platforms. Among them was Jugaadistaan, a campus comedy-drama that hit the web on Friday.

With the presence of numerous stars, which included experienced actors and newcomers, buzz around the new series had been generating and there was interest shown by a section of audiences when the trailer released two weeks ago. Many seemed to have watched the series on the first day itself. Jugaadistaan seems to be impressing the audiences, if the initial responses are anything to go by.

Jugaadistan Twitter review

A netizen binged-watched the series and termed it as an 'amazing'. The person praised the performance of Parambrata Chatterjee, who plays a professor in the film. The person watched it only because of the Kahaani actor and liked one of his dialogues, and also expressed excitement for the second season.

Fans of Rukshar Dhillon seemed to be bowled over by her performance as one wrote that it was an 'interesting web series', and even 'completed it in a day.' The fan shared that he/she loved the work of the actress, and that they were waiting for the second part.

One netizen penned notes for the perofrmances of Taaruk Raina, Himika Bose, Rukshar, Danish Sood, Lukram Smil and Ahsaas Channa, praising their emotions, 'wow' factor, relatability, the portrayal of a real character, talent and transformation respectively.

'Sahi (superb') was the comment from another netizen.

A critic termed the movie as an 'immensely well directed show' and that the epoisodes were 'thoroughly engaging and engrossing'. Mentioning the 'solid script,' he highlighted the mixing of 'relevant issues' with 'effective social commentary'.

Interesting webseries #Jugaadistan

For the first time watch all episodes of a series in one Day.

Really love this character #Ruhisada officialy @RuksharDhillon fan also❤❤❤

Good work Rukshar Mam & whole team.

Waiting for season 2.

#Jugaadistan ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 )



Immensely well directed show which deals with college campus politics & exam scam. All episodes are thoroughly engaging & engrossing fronted by a solid script. Makers blended relevant issues with effective social commentary.

Just binge watched it. Amazing series! Special mention for Parambrata Chatterjee. Your acting was superb. I started to watch the series only because of you. And you didn't disappoint me like always. I still remember when you said, "তাই তো মনে হচ্ছে" I was like wow. Anyway waiting for season 2.

So I started and finished watching #Jugaadistan yesterday@taaruk let me start by saying, You. Are. A. Star.🙌🏼

The way you showed all the different emotions of Lucky, and the way you made sure the audience feels all those emotions and more, no one but you could have done that

Himika Bose you are just WOW, I'm a fan & I cannot wait to see more of your work! Also, I want season 2 just to see how Arti's story unfolds. Rukshar Dhillon - Ruhi was relatable on so many places, I literally went like "yes so true" thankyou for portraying it so beautifully

Jugaadistan plot, cast and crew

The plot of Jugaadistann revolves around the incidents that take place in a university. While one on hand, there is a student leader, played by Sumit Vyas, who wants to get elected, there is a journalism student, played by Ahsaas Channa, who questions him, and also is on the lookout for a story. Lukram Smil is looking for a strategic approach to handle a racism issue.

Amid this, there is an 'examination scam' being led by Gopal Datt's character that involves money and the characters played by Rukshar Dhillon and Taaruk Raina.

Parambrata and Tanvi Azmi, also playing a teacher, are alerted while Arjun Mathur's character wants to get to the bottom of it.

The series has been directed by Akash Khurana.