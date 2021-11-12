Anand Deverakonda starrer latest film Pushpaka Vimanam has become the talk of the town with fans expressing their love for the same. Helmed by debutant director Damodara, the comedy thriller was released on November 12 and has been getting a stupendous response from all corners. Fans of the actor along with the critics have been sharing reviews on social media, and it is believed that after reading all those reviews, the film was indeed worth the hype and all the celebration.

The film's unique storyline, narration, and performances of the entire star cast have been getting huge appreciation from netizens. Playing the role of a government school teacher, Anand Devarakonda is joined by Geeth Saini and Saanve Megghana in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film showed the hilarious plight of the actor trying to hide that his wife has eloped. He is seen coming up with different ways to keep the suspicions away of his wife missing from his home. Finally, he resorts to lodge a complaint in the police station, after which, in turn, the officers follow his every move because of his dubious intentions.

Netizens give positive reviews to latest release Pushpaka Vimanam

Preparing to head to theatres, fans have been excitedly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars on screen after normalcy crept in. One of the users wrote, “Movie was good and entertaining.” Another user shared a picture from the theatres and wrote, “Starttt’ along with various fire emoticons to express his excitement. A third user chimed in and wrote, “Now, it's showtime” along with a picture from the theatres. Another user shared a lip from the film and wrote, “This Lady needs special mention, loved the film and everything about it.”

Movie was good. Manchi entertainment undhi. Nachindi#PushpakaVimanam — రాజుగాడు 🔔 (@KingmakerRaaj24) November 11, 2021

This Lady needs special mention..

Two times theatre ni aripinchindi, in police station scene and House search scene...Swami raa ra song lo dance kuda 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻#PushpakaVimanam @ananddeverkonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/ktiaqUGk5w — రాజుగాడు 🔔 (@KingmakerRaaj24) November 12, 2021

The movie is backed by Vijay Deverakonda's King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions. Owing to the prevailing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie received several setbacks for its release. For the trailer launch of the film, the makers had held a grand event. The event was attended by scores of stars like Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda among others who had graced the stage together. Furthermore, Anand Deverakonda is known for movies like Middle-Class Melodies, Dorasani and Khushi Khushiyagi.

IMAGE: Instagram/ananddeverakonda