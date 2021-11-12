'Red Notice' Out On Netflix; Twitterati Share Views On The Rock-Gal Gadot-Ryan Starrer

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@therock
In a release strategy being witnessed more often, Red Notice was the latest to hit theatres for a limited release for only a week before venturing on an Over-the-Top platform. The Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot starrer hit Netflix on Friday.
The initial reviews on the movie had surfaced when critics watched the movie a day before the release on November 12 and audiences in the United States of America caught the theatrical release. However, in many countries, Netflix will be the only available platform to watch it. Many netizens, including in India, took to Twitter to share their views on Red Notice, as it was released on Friday.
Much like its international premiere, Red Notice received mixed reviews from netizens in India and other parts of the world.
One Indian wrote that it was 'not a movie', and just an 'ego boost' for the Hollywood superstars, and added that the movie lacked script, depth of characterisation, storytelling and the ability to extract emotions from the audience.
"#RedNotice" is NOT a movie - just an ego boost project for 3 Hollywood superstars. For a real movie would have a script, depth of characterization, storytelling and the ability to extract some kind of emotion from the audience.— Karthik Srivatsa (@karthik_srivats) November 12, 2021
A Twitter user wrote, "This Red hot heist kept me entertained until the very end, A fun 2 hours to spend with the 3 biggest movie stars on the planet. Good lord! those sweeping drone shots in the action sequences were slick & I'm all in for the sequel.(sic)"
Another tweeted that it had 'lots of Action, twists and Entertainment'. A Twitter user hailed the 'fantabulous performance' by the lead cast and that every scene was 'interesting.' One more wrote that the presence of the three stars were enough.
RED NOTICE - A Red-Hot Heist with lots of Action, twists and Entertainment.💥♥️— 𝐏αꪚ𝜶𝜘 ツ (@pavankumar_31) November 12, 2021
Now streaming on @netflix
Available in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.#RedNotice @TheRock @VancityReynolds @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/uYEnTlINon
what a fantabulous performance by Ryan Reynolds,dwayne johnsson and gal gadot in #RedNotice each and every scene was so interesting and I am so thrilled to see the movie so keep on rocking guys @TheRock @VancityReynolds @GalGadot it was very fantabulous performance.— Shravanvenkatakrishna. Scvks@17 (@Shravanvenkata2) November 12, 2021
One felt it was 'super funny' and credited Ryan Reynolds for it.
Red notice- 8/10— anushree (@anushreezz) November 12, 2021
Illogical yet super funny cause Ryan Reynolds ;)
#RedNotice I loved those three stars in a movie together .— Deep Nikil Raj (@DeepNikil1997) November 12, 2021
My ★★★ review of Red Notice on Letterboxd https://t.co/uMPOOKimv6
As far as the reviews from other parts of the world were concerned, a netizen from Oman called Gal Gadot one of the 'worst actors.'
#GalGadot is one of the worst actors I’ve ever seen #RedNotice— HABIB AL-HASANI (@7abib_18) November 12, 2021
From 'absolutely amazing film' to 'deathly dull', the reviews were in either extreme.
#RedNotice absolutely amazing film! Hopefully a sequel to it is coming🤩 @VancityReynolds @TheRock @GalGadot— Jord 🏴 (@jordanread72) November 12, 2021
Red Notice.— William Murray (@William79325463) November 12, 2021
Just don't do it. No really, just don't.
Deathly dull, turned it off about 2/3 of the way through, when they straight up copied True Lies.
You'd think Gadot, Johnson, and Reynolds could produce work that has at least some redeeming feature.
Red Notice has been penned and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film is an action-comedy revolving around a red corner notice issued against the most wanted criminals, when the three characters, one of them an FBI profiler, come together amid plans for a heist.
