Last Updated:

'Red Notice' Out On Netflix; Twitterati Share Views On The Rock-Gal Gadot-Ryan Starrer

'Red Notice' has released on Netflix; Indians and others, who caught the movie on Friday, shared their views on The Rock'-Gal Gadot-Ryan Reynolds film.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Red Notice, dwayne johnson

Image: Instagram/@therock


In a release strategy being witnessed more often, Red Notice was the latest to hit theatres for a limited release for only a week before venturing on an Over-the-Top platform. The  Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot starrer hit Netflix on Friday. 

The initial reviews on the movie had surfaced when critics watched the movie a day before the release on November 12 and audiences in the United States of America caught the theatrical release. However, in many countries, Netflix will be the only available platform to watch it. Many netizens, including in India, took to Twitter to share their views on Red Notice, as it was released on Friday. 

Indians, other netizens review Red Notice  after its Netflix premiere

Much like its international premiere, Red Notice received mixed reviews from netizens in India and other parts of the world.

One Indian wrote that it was 'not a movie', and just an 'ego boost' for the Hollywood superstars, and added that the movie lacked script, depth of characterisation, storytelling and the ability to extract emotions from the audience.  

READ | 'Red Notice', 'Shang-Chi', 'Special Ops 1.5': 10 new releases coming on OTT this weekend

A Twitter user wrote, "This Red hot heist kept me entertained until the very end, A fun 2 hours to spend with the 3 biggest movie stars on the planet. Good lord! those sweeping drone shots in the action sequences were slick & I'm all in for the sequel.(sic)"

READ | Dwayne Johnson uses Netflix marquee to take a dig at ‘Red Notice’ co-star Ryan Reynolds

Another tweeted that it had 'lots of Action, twists and Entertainment'. A Twitter user hailed the 'fantabulous performance' by the lead cast and that every scene was 'interesting.' One more wrote that the presence of the three stars were enough. 

READ | 'Red Notice': Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds answer Desi fans' questions; WATCH

One felt it was 'super funny' and credited Ryan Reynolds for it.

As far as the reviews from other parts of the world were concerned, a netizen from Oman called Gal Gadot one of the 'worst actors.'

From 'absolutely amazing film' to 'deathly dull', the reviews were in either extreme. 

Red Notice has been penned and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film is an action-comedy revolving around a red corner notice issued against the most wanted criminals, when the three characters, one of them an FBI profiler, come together amid plans for a heist. 

READ | 'Red Notice' release date & time in India: When & where to watch the action movie online?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Red Notice, Netflix, Dwayne Johnson
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com