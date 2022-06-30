'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Review: R Madhavan Shines In Untold Story Of Nambi Narayanan

R Madhavan will soon be seen in the much-awaited biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In the film, the actor has stepped into the shoes of Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage and was also arrested for the same.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, etc, chronicles his life from his days in college to his fight for justice.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Plot

The biographical drama, also directed by R Madhavan, is all about the life of Dr Nambi Narayanan, who was instrumental in developing the Vikas engine and is also a Padma Bhushan awardee.

The film gives the audience a glimpse into his rise to the top and how a false allegation impacted him and his family to the extent of great misery. The film sheds light on various periods of his life -- right from his days at Princeton University to his eventual arrest and then his hunger and fight for justice. However, what remained constant was the former ISRO scientist's love for the nation and that's what strongly holds the film together.

What works in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect?

R Madhavan convincingly brings the reality of Dr Nambi Narayanan’s life to the forefront and through every scene, one would actually feel the life of the rocket scientist unfolding before their eyes.

The actor plays the part to utmost perfection and walks the audience through some of the most crucial and painful parts of Nambi Narayanan’s life. He has managed to transport the audience back in time to actually relive all the events that many may have been unaware of. Some of the scenes have been shot in a way and are so powerfully executed that they are most likely to give the audience goosebumps and end up leaving them teary-eyed.

Apart from the powerful dialogue delivery and top-notch direction, it is the opening shot of the film introducing R Madhavan as Dr Nambi Narayanan that catches the audience’s attention. Madhavan has not only done a fantastic job playing the challenging role of Dr Nambi Narayanan but has also made his top-notch directorial debut, which is sure to soar high.

Aside from R Madhavan’s near-perfect portrayal of the renowned rocket scientist, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also included footage from events that took place in the past, allowing the audience to connect with the film deeply.

The clip of Dr Narayanan being awarded the Padma Bhushan Award instantly fills your heart with pride, in a hall full of people already clapping and cheering at the top of their lungs

While Rocketry, at first glimpse had the impression of a serious life story, based on all things science and technology, it is, however, not the case at all. The film also sheds light on the importance of family and includes several humorous and goofy moments between peers and fellow scientists as it tries to find a balance between life and career.

What stands out in the film is Dr Nambi Narayanan’s love for his country and his 'never-say-die' attitude. He is seen working hard and trying to overcome multiple obstacles including budget issues and language barriers to emerge as one of the most respected and accomplished rocket scientists. Despite the inhumane behaviour against him and his family after he was falsely accused of espionage and was arrested, he continued his research and was determined to fight for justice to prove he would never betray his country.

What also remains as a total surprise is the powerful scene featuring Dr Nambi Narayanan himself highlighting his love for the country, his work and his continued fight for justice -- a scene that's for sure going to impact all and continue to remain in the hearts of many.

What doesn’t work?

The film jumps into the violence and embarrassment that Narayanan and his family faced too soon and may seem like a rather intense beginning of the film and leave many confused and finding answers.

The movie also includes some gruesome violent scenes, which although trying to make a strong point but can come across as disturbing to some faint-hearted viewers.

As the movie is about a rocket scientist, it is a niche film that is full of scientific terms and technical jargon, which may detach some from the storyline as they are less likely to understand the concepts.

Some scenes where the renowned scientist went to Princeton University and that involve most of his college days, are filmed completely in English without proper Hindi subtitles in place, which can come across as a language barrier for those not fluent in the language.

The film also includes several leaps in time periods and the back-and-forth transition that can also come across as confusing for many.

Final verdict

Apart from telling an important story based on facts, the film beautifully weaves in tales of love and friendship, which will sure to have the audience hooked to the screen. The film is a must-watch to know about the details of Dr Nambi Narayanan and his life and get educated about an important aspect of India’s history.

Viewers can understand and soak in the events taking place on the big screen even without having read about Dr Nambi Narayanan and his contributions. The movie seamlessly covers several aspects and time frames of his life, giving the audience a holistic view of him as a person and a rocket scientist. The audience will be sure to leave the cinema hall with a sense of patriotism and respect for Dr Nambi Narayanan and R Madhavan and his team after watching Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Reviewer Rating: 3.5/5

Image: Twitter/@saloon_kada, Instagram/@ActorMadhavan