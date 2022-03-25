'RRR' Review: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s 'Fire Vs Water' Entertains, But Does It Leave A Mark?

RRR Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Sharan

RRR Director: SS Rajamouli

RRR Producer: D. V. V. Danayya

RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead role aims to achieve success by hitting the emotional chords of the audiences. Action and patriotism are definitely relished in a movie, regardless of the size of the screen, provided that it’s well-crafted. In the acting department, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are in the better of the lot. They try to salvage the film through their acting prowess efficiently.

'RRR' movie review

Plot

The first half of the film highlights the story of Bheem (Played by Jr NTR) a member of the Gond community, whose little sister is taken away by the Britishers as a slave. On his quest to rescue his sister, Bheem disguises himself as Akhtar (a Muslim) and ends up meeting Ram (Played by Ram Charan), a police officer serving for the British regiment.

However, Ram has an ulterior motive of his own and a concealed dark past that urges him to aim for higher ranks as he bends his knee to the Britishers. Detailing his childhood will give away too much. Akhtar and Ram develop an unbreakable bond of friendship, only to turn each other’s arch-rival as they continue to fulfill their personal missions.

What works and what doesn't work?

Ajay Devgn in his extended cameo as Ram’s father serves his role well. Alia Bhatt tries to pay her due in the screen-time but it’s too little to be easily dismissed. Shriya Sharan’s character is a mere interruption and one among the many things that adds to the length of film thus becoming a disadvantage.

Director SS Rajamouli gorges on revenge-based plotlines and Baahubali is the perfect example for it. However, this time he invests prominent time in establishing Ram and Bheem’s motives separately and then clubbing their paths together which eventually ends up withering the impact a tad.

Cinematography wise, the fight sequences, scenic locations, stunning visuals steal the limelight. It makes audiences hoot and clap with excitement. But grand entrance, well-directed stunts, power-packed punches are the things that keeps the movie going. Impactful dialogues, screenplay, character graph and representation have little impact on the film. Ajay Devgn’s iconic tagline ‘Load, aim, shoot’ is one key takeaway for viewers.

By the time we reach the climax, Bheem and Ram transform into superheroes with the latter even winning a war against Special Forces merely with bow and arrows. Agreed that Ram is an exceptional sniper, but are arrows really better than guns and cannons? The violent dance of ‘Fire VS Water’ seems like a poetic misfire. The primary characters also seem to lack depth throughout the film.

As a period actioner, the film aims to score high on the storyline but the grip eventually loosens a little in the second half. The last 10 minutes where the protagonists leave their rivalry behind seems to catch the attention.

Final Thoughts

In brevity, RRR is suited for those who love action flicks backed with power-packed stunts and well-directed combat sequences without questioning the plot holes. It manages to entertain but commands the audiences to drop every ounce of logic and expectations of a credible storyline.

Rating: 3/5

Image: Instagram/@jrntr