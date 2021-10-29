'Varudu Kaavalenu' Starring Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma Released; Netizens Call It 'delight'

Varudu Kaavalenu is a Telugu romantic comedy film that was just released. The title of the film translates as "Groom wanted." It's both a romantic comedy and a family film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produced the film, which is directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya. Sithara Entertainments was in charge of the direction. This movie is the directorial debut of Lakshmi Sowjanya. Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma are among the film's prominent characters.

Murali Sharma, Nadhiya, Jayaprakash, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Kireeti Damaraju, Himaja, and Harsha Vardhan round out the cast. The movie's filming began in November 2020. By August 2021, the production was finished. Hyderabad was the location for the filming. The duration of the film is 2 hours and 13 minutes. The movie is running on big screens and can be watched in a theatre.

Varudu Kaavalenu released; netizens post good reviews

Netizens have been posting their reviews online on Twitter with the hashtag for the film. The hashtag being used is #VaruduKaavalenu. People have been labelling the movie as a “clean entertainer” along with their reviews. An overall positive response towards the film is being seen among social media and content consumers online. People have been even noticing the outfits from the film. A Twitter user, Thadhagath Pathi wrote, “It's a therapy to watch @riturv grin, scowl and perform multiple emotions in those stunning handloom costumes”. The cast is being highly praised for their actions and the team is being lauded for the script as well as the production efforts that went into the making of the movie.

It just hits right with beautiful dialogues at Emotional scenes. Great screen presence throughout the film with nice music. Production values👌🏻. A little lag in 2nd half yet the Film will be a Hit. 😍 @IamNagashaurya @riturv @SitharaEnts @MusicThaman #Romantic pic.twitter.com/ucRiIbRbJ8 — Rajesh (Fishu Akka) (@RajeshGayle333) October 29, 2021

Varudu Kaavalenu: Pre-release event was held on October 27

The film was supposed to be released on October 15, but it was postponed by the producers. Varudu Kaavalenu is competing with Akash Puri-Ketika Sharma's Romantic, which was launched on Friday as well. Patchipulusu Vamsi and Vishnu Sarma are in charge of cinematography, while Naveen Nooli, a National Award-winning editor, is in charge of editing. The movie's song Digu Digu Naaga has also been garnering popularity. A pre-release event was held on October 27 at Shilpakala Vedika.

IMAGE: Twitter/@RituRV