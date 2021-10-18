'Romantic' Release Date Advanced, To Clash With 'Varudu Kaavalenu' At Box Office

Puri Jagannadh's son, Akash Puri, and actor Ketika Sharma are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Romantic. Recent reports state that the film has wrapped up shooting and has advanced the date of its release.

The film will now release on October 29 and will lock horns with the family romantic film, Varudu Kaavalenu, which is slated to release on the same day.

Romantic and Varudu Kaavalenu to clash at the box office

Romantic will see Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma take on pivotal roles alongside Mandira Bedi, Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande, Dhivyadharshini, and others. The film is touted to be a romantic action film, and will soon clash with the release of Varudu Kaavalenu. Both the films are similar in genre and that makes it a noteworthy clash at the box office. Ritu Varma and Naga Shaurya will take on the roles of the lead character in Varudu Kaavalenu.

Akash Puri took to his Instagram account on Monday to make the announcement about the release date of his film. Sharing the poster in which he can be seen carrying his co-star, Ketika Sharma on his back, he revealed that the film would get a theatrical release on October 29. Announcing the advancement in the release date, he mentioned that the 'celebration of love' would begin a little early. In the caption of his post, he urged his fans and followers to mark the date on their calendars and dive into love on October 29.

Sithara Entertainments, the team behind Varudu Kaavalenu put out the announcement about the release of their film on the occasion of Dussehra. In the poster of the film, Ritu Varma's character seems to have Mehndi on her hands, and Naga Shaurya's character helps her out by holding a phone to her ear so she can take a call. The duo can be seen in traditional attire in the poster as they smile from ear to ear. The caption invited fans to 'witness the magical bond' of the bride and groom on the big screen as they announced that the film would get its release on the big screen on October 29.

