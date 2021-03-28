Last Updated:

$1 Million Worth Of Beyoncé’s Property Stolen From Storage Units: Reports

Beyoncé's luxury items including expensive handbags and dresses worth more than Rs 7 crores (USD 1 million) were stolen by thieves who broke her storage units

Written By
Digital Desk
Beyonce

Beyoncé's luxury items including expensive handbags and dresses worth more than Rs 7 crores (USD 1 million) were stolen by thieves who broke her storage units on Saturday. According to TMZ, Beyoncé's three storage units in Los Angeles were attacked twice by thieves earlier this month. 

READ | Who has the most Grammys? Hint: It's not Beyonce or Jay-Z or Quincy Jones

According to ANI, the storage units were rented out by Bey's production company titled Parkwood Entertainment. Earlier, pop-star Miley Cyrus was robbed of her storage space.

READ | Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion among early winners

The police reportedly continue to investigate the heist but no arrests have been made yet.

READ | Beyonce's 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy wins first Grammy Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy wins at Grammy Awards 2021 

The singer won her first award for Brown Skin Girl alongside her daughter Blue Ivy, who won her maiden Grammy this year. The Single Ladies singer then took home her second award for Rap Song of the Year with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the song Savage. 

READ | Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles corrects detail from singer's Grammy acceptance speech

The announcement of Blye Ivy winning the award was made during the pre-telecast of the ceremony. She is only nine years old, making her the second-youngest person to have won it. Leah Peasall of the harmony group The Peasall Sisters was eight years old when she won the Album Of The Year award in 2002.

With four wins, Beyonce created history by becoming the first female artist to win 28 Grammy Awards, surpassing bluegrass artist Alison Krauss, who held the record with 27 Grammys. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BeyonceÌ (@beyonce)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BeyonceÌ (@beyonce)

(With ANI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT