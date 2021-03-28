$1 Million Worth Of Beyoncé’s Property Stolen From Storage Units: Reports

Beyoncé's luxury items including expensive handbags and dresses worth more than Rs 7 crores (USD 1 million) were stolen by thieves who broke her storage units on Saturday. According to TMZ, Beyoncé's three storage units in Los Angeles were attacked twice by thieves earlier this month.

The police reportedly continue to investigate the heist but no arrests have been made yet.

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy wins at Grammy Awards 2021

The singer won her first award for Brown Skin Girl alongside her daughter Blue Ivy, who won her maiden Grammy this year. The Single Ladies singer then took home her second award for Rap Song of the Year with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the song Savage.

The announcement of Blye Ivy winning the award was made during the pre-telecast of the ceremony. She is only nine years old, making her the second-youngest person to have won it. Leah Peasall of the harmony group The Peasall Sisters was eight years old when she won the Album Of The Year award in 2002.

With four wins, Beyonce created history by becoming the first female artist to win 28 Grammy Awards, surpassing bluegrass artist Alison Krauss, who held the record with 27 Grammys.

(With ANI inputs)