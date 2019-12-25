The Debate
5 Best Udit Narayan And Alka Yagnik Songs That You Must Check Out

Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik are among the most popular playback singers. Here are some of the best Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik songs you must check out.

Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik are among the most renowned Indian playback singers. The two have been featured in many Hindi languages and Bollywood movies. They are known to make hit numbers. Here are some of the best Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik songs.

Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik songs

Aye Mere Humsafar

This is a romantic track sung by the two popular artists, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The song is from the album Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The song was released in the year 1988. The duration of the song is 05:55 minutes.

Tumse Milna

This song is from the album Udit Narayan Romantic Songs. This song was released in 2015. The duo have performed so well in the song. The duration of this romantic track is 04:39 minutes.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

This is one of the most popular Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik songs. The song is taken from the album Mohra. The song was released in 1994. The duration of the song is 06:03 minutes.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

This famous song is taken from the album Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The song was released in 1999. The duration of this romantic track is 07:03 minutes. This is one of the hit songs by the duet.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This song was released in the year 1998. This is yet another one of the best Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik songs. The duration of this track is 04:57 minutes. The song is still fresh in the minds of the people.

 

 

 

