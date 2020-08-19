90-year-old Music Doyen Pandit Jasraj Will Be Cremated With State Honours

Mortal remains of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, who passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, were brought in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The 90-year-old music doyen, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown was announced and decided to stay back in the country.

The legendary singer will be cremated on August 20 with state honours that will include a 21-gun salute. Maharashtra Government has ordered to accord a state funeral to legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj. The Deputy Secretary issued a notice to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and District Collector to take necessary steps for the same.

According to Pritam Sharma, media coordinator for the family, Pandit Jasraj's 'antim darshan' will be held on Thursday at his Versova residence, followed by the last rites which will take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle.

Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians.

Demonstrating his ability to adapt with the times, Pandit Jasraj's last performance was in April this year. He sang on Hanuman Jayanti for the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi through Facebook Live. With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA, a statement issued by his family said on Monday.

May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, it said.

(with PTI inputs)

