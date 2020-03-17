90-yr-old Lata Mangeshkar Calls Coronavirus Pandemic 'real & Disturbing' | Read Her Appeal

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to make an appeal to her fans amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Calling the infection 'real & disturbing', the 90-year-old singer said that people shouldn't panic and spread false news.

She further added and stressed on 'social distancing' and requested everyone to follow the guidelines given by the health agencies.

Namaskaar,

The Coronavirus pandemic is very real and disturbing. At the same time, we shouldn’t panic and spread rumours. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 17, 2020

We as responsible citizens need to maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness, those with cough and cold should maintain a social distance to avoid further spread. Follow the guidelines given by health agencies. Stay safe and healthy! God bless — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 17, 2020

Fresh advisory

While the government and public health agencies are frequently issuing advisories against misleading information regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the myths are still getting amplified on social media. At a media briefing on March 16, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare maintained that social distancing is of utmost importance to combat the looming threat. The government expanded the scope of compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

In a series of proposed measures, the ministry advised the closure of all educational establishments including schools and universities, gyms, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres. The ministry urged students to stay at home and avail online education. It has also encouraged private sector organisations and employers to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible.

The government has advised restaurants to ensure handwashing protocol and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces. It has asked to ensure physical distancing of a minimum one meter between tables and encourage open-air seating where practical with adequate distancing. The proposed interventions are part of preventive steps likely to be in force till March 31, 2020.

