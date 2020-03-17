Suresh Raina Cautions Against Misinformation Related To Coronavirus Pandemic

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina urged everyone to not spread information related to the novel coronavirus from unreliable sources in order to break the chain. Raina took to Twitter to highlight the importance of health advisories, hygiene measures and self-isolation in the wake of growing cases of COVID-19.

It’s very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don’t spread information from unreliable sources, don’t ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures.#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/F0IgIB8rhx — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 16, 2020

Misinformation has become a bane in the fight against the deadly coronavirus and several myths are floating on social media around the disease. People have started pitching weird measures and home-made remedies to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Fresh advisory

While the government and public health agencies are frequently issuing advisories against misleading information regarding the coronavirus, the myths are still getting amplified on social media. At a media briefing on March 16, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare maintained that social distancing is of utmost importance to combat the looming threat. The government expanded the scope of compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

In a series of proposed measures, the ministry advised the closure of all educational establishments including schools and universities, gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres. The ministry urged students to stay at home and avail online education. It has also encouraged private sector organisations and employers to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible.

The government has advised restaurants to ensure handwashing protocol and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces. It has asked to ensure physical distancing of a minimum one metre between tables and encourage open-air seating where practical with adequate distancing. The proposed interventions are part of preventive steps likely to be in force till March 31, 2020.

