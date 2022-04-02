In a shocking turn of events at Oscars 2022, Will Smith slapped the comedian Chris Rock on stage after the latter made fun of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. Though Will has apologised for his actions during the award ceremony, the controversy refuses to settle down. Now, in the latest update, Smith has resigned from the Academy and mentioned how he hurt a lot of people, including Chris Rock and his family, with his actions.

Rapper A$AP Rocky reacts to Will Smith & Chris Rock's altercation

The latest star to respond to the Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation is rapper A$AP Rocky. As per Billboard, Rocky said in an episode of 'Drink Champs' that he is a fan of Will, Jada, Chris, all of them. He further added, "I think it's unfortunate that, like, he emasculated another Black man in front of all the people like that. But I do think that." Rocky stated that it was some built-up s**t that was not really targeted at Chris Rock, adding, "it seems like it's more than just a G.I. Jane joke."

Smith says 'I betrayed the trust of the Academy'

As per Variety, Will Smith released a statement announcing his resignation from the Academy. The statement read, "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home." "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," he added. While concluding his statement, he mentioned, "change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

Academy accepts Will's resignation

David Rubin, the Academy president, accepted Smith's resignation and said in a statement, "We have received and accepted Mr Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences." He further added, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."